Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for July 2017.
< July 2017 >
|July 2017
|Jan-Jul 2017
|Units
|2017 vs 2016
|Units
|’17 vs ’16
|
Domestic production
*1
|
57,799
|-5.5%
|First y/y decrease in 2 months
|
411,555
|-3.2%
|
Overseas production
*2
|
15,562
|-3.8%
|First y/y decrease in 14 months
|
〇
217,862
|+49.3%
|Global production total
|
73,361
|-5.1%
|First y/y decrease in 12 months
|
〇
629,417
|+10.2%
|Passenger vehicles
|11,794
|+32.4%
|7th consecutive month of y/y increase
|89,704
|+26.1%
|Mini vehicles
|2,845
|-15.6%
|First y/y decrease in 3 months
|20,934
|+2.0%
|Japan sales total
|14,639
|+19.3%
|10th consecutive month of y/y increase
|110,638
|+20.7%
|Export total *3
|
46,725
|-14.1%
|6th consecutive month of y/y decrease
|
312,406
|-9.1%
: Record high for January-July period
< Production >
|－
|Domestic production decreased year-on-year, as production of the Impreza for North America was moved from Japan to the U.S.
|－
|Overseas production slightly decreased year-on-year due to fewer working days.
< Sales in Japan >
|－
|Passenger vehicle sales increased year-on-year, led by strong demand for the all-new Impreza and the all-new Subaru XV.
|－
|Mini vehicle sales decreased year-on-year due to a decline in the Stella sales.
< Exports >
|－
|Exports from Japan decreased year-on-year, as production of the Impreza for North America was moved from Japan to the U.S.