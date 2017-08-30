Home > News Releases > Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for July 2017

August 30, 2017

Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for July 2017.

< July 2017 >

July 2017 Jan-Jul 2017
Units 2017 vs 2016 Units ’17 vs ’16
Domestic production
*1
57,799
 -5.5% First y/y decrease in 2 months
411,555
 -3.2%
Overseas production
*2
15,562
 -3.8% First y/y decrease in 14 months
217,862
 +49.3%
Global production total
73,361
 -5.1% First y/y decrease in 12 months
629,417
 +10.2%
Passenger vehicles 11,794 +32.4% 7th consecutive month of y/y increase 89,704 +26.1%
Mini vehicles 2,845 -15.6% First y/y decrease in 3 months 20,934 +2.0%
Japan sales total 14,639 +19.3% 10th consecutive month of y/y increase 110,638 +20.7%
Export total *3
46,725
 -14.1% 6th consecutive month of y/y decrease
312,406
 -9.1%

 

: Record high for January-July period

< Production >

Domestic production decreased year-on-year, as production of the Impreza for North America was moved from Japan to the U.S.
Overseas production slightly decreased year-on-year due to fewer working days.

 

< Sales in Japan >

Passenger vehicle sales increased year-on-year, led by strong demand for the all-new Impreza and the all-new Subaru XV.
Mini vehicle sales decreased year-on-year due to a decline in the Stella sales.

 

< Exports >

Exports from Japan decreased year-on-year, as production of the Impreza for North America was moved from Japan to the U.S.
