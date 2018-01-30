Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for December 2017 and CY2017 (Flash Report)

< December 2017 >
|December 2017
|Units
|2017 vs 2016
|Domestic production *1
|
☆
61,560
|+2.7%
|First y/y increase in 2 months
|Overseas production *2
|
20,570
|-24.3%
|First y/y decrease in 3 months
|Global production total
|
82,130
|-5.7%
|2nd consecutive month of y/y decrease
|Passenger vehicles
|9,580
|-6.7%
|2nd consecutive month of y/y decrease
|Mini vehicles
|2,319
|-21.0%
|6th consecutive month of y/y decrease
|Japan sales total
|11,899
|-9.9%
|2nd consecutive month of y/y decrease
|Export total *3
|
46,856
|-5.2%
|First y/y decrease in 2 months
☆: Record high for the month of December
< Production >
|－
|Domestic production increased year-on-year, led by an increase in production of the Subaru XV* especially for North America.
|－
|Overseas production decreased from a year ago when production of the Impreza just started and production of the Outback was significantly raised to address supply shortages.
< Sales in Japan >
|－
|Passenger vehicle sales decreased year-on-year, as the momentum boosted by the new Impreza declined one year after its launch.
|－
|Mini vehicle sales decreased year-on-year due to a decline in the Stella sales.
< Exports >
|－
|Exports from Japan decreased year-on-year, as shipments of the Outback and Forester to China decreased which offset increased shipments of the Subaru XV* to North America.
* Called Crosstrek in North America
< January-December 2017 >
|January-December 2017
|Units
|2017 vs 2016
|Domestic production *1
|
709,643
|-2.5%
|First decrease in 6 years
|Overseas production *2
|
◎
363,414
|+22.4%
|4th consecutive year of increase
|Global production total
|
◎
1,073,057
|+4.7%
|6th consecutive year of increase
|Passenger vehicles
|
◎
144,143
|+18.2%
|First increase in 3 years
|Mini vehicles
|32,594
|-3.5%
|11th consecutive year of decrease
|Japan sales total
|176,737
|+13.5%
|First increase in 4 years
|Export total *3
|
548,839
|-5.8%
|First decrease in 6 years
◎: Record high for January-December period
< Production >
|－
|Domestic production slightly decreased as production of the Impreza for North America was moved to the U.S.
|－
|Overseas production significantly increased as production of the Impreza started in November 2016.
< Sales in Japan >
|－
|Passenger vehicle sales posted a calendar-year sales record for the first time in 20 years since 1997.
|－
|Mini vehicle sales decreased due to a decline in the Sambar commercial vehicle sales which offset increased passenger vehicle sales boosted by the newly-introduced Chiffon.
< Exports >
|－
|Exports from Japan decreased as production of the Impreza for North America was moved from Japan to the U.S.
*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
*2 Local line-off basis
*3 JAMA report basis