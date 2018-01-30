Home > News Releases > Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for December 2017 and CY2017 (Flash Report)

Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for December 2017 and CY2017 (Flash Report)

January 30, 2018

< December 2017 >

December 2017
Units 2017 vs 2016
Domestic production　*1
61,560
 +2.7% First y/y increase in 2 months
Overseas production　*2
20,570
 -24.3% First y/y decrease in 3 months
Global production total
82,130
 -5.7% 2nd consecutive month of y/y decrease
Passenger vehicles 9,580 -6.7% 2nd consecutive month of y/y decrease
Mini vehicles 2,319 -21.0% 6th consecutive month of y/y decrease
Japan sales total 11,899 -9.9% 2nd consecutive month of y/y decrease
Export total　*3
46,856
 -5.2% First y/y decrease in 2 months

☆: Record high for the month of December

< Production >

Domestic production increased year-on-year, led by an increase in production of the Subaru XV* especially for North America.
Overseas production decreased from a year ago when production of the Impreza just started and production of the Outback was significantly raised to address supply shortages.

< Sales in Japan >

Passenger vehicle sales decreased year-on-year, as the momentum boosted by the new Impreza declined one year after its launch.
Mini vehicle sales decreased year-on-year due to a decline in the Stella sales.

< Exports >

Exports from Japan decreased year-on-year, as shipments of the Outback and Forester to China decreased which offset increased shipments of the Subaru XV* to North America.

* Called Crosstrek in North America

< January-December 2017 >

January-December 2017
Units 2017 vs 2016
Domestic production　*1
709,643
 -2.5% First decrease in 6 years
Overseas production　*2
363,414
 +22.4% 4th consecutive year of increase
Global production total
1,073,057
 +4.7% 6th consecutive year of increase
Passenger vehicles
144,143
 +18.2% First increase in 3 years
Mini vehicles 32,594 -3.5% 11th consecutive year of decrease
Japan sales total 176,737 +13.5% First increase in 4 years
Export total　*3
548,839
 -5.8% First decrease in 6 years

◎: Record high for January-December period

< Production >

Domestic production slightly decreased as production of the Impreza for North America was moved to the U.S.
Overseas production significantly increased as production of the Impreza started in November 2016.

< Sales in Japan >

Passenger vehicle sales posted a calendar-year sales record for the first time in 20 years since 1997.
Mini vehicle sales decreased due to a decline in the Sambar commercial vehicle sales which offset increased passenger vehicle sales boosted by the newly-introduced Chiffon.

< Exports >

Exports from Japan decreased as production of the Impreza for North America was moved from Japan to the U.S.

*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
*2 Local line-off basis
*3 JAMA report basis

