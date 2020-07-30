Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and results for June 2020 and 1st half of 2020

|June 2020
|Units
|2020 vs 2019
|Domestic production *1
|
29,881
|‐46.3%
|3rd consecutive month of decrease
|Overseas production *2
|
31,442
|+18.7%
|First increase in 4 months
|Global production total
|
61,323
|‐25.3%
|4th consecutive month of decrease
|Passenger vehicles
|6,485
|‐33.5%
|5th consecutive month of decrease
|Mini vehicles
|1,536
|‐28.5%
|9th consecutive month of decrease
|Japan sales total
|8,021
|‐32.6%
|5th consecutive month of decrease
|Export total *3
|
19,182
|‐61.7%
|3rd consecutive month of decrease
|－
|Domestic production decreased as a result of production volume adjustments through June 19 due to the spread of COVID-19.
|－
|Overseas production increased led by output of Legacy and Outback, as production of those models in June last year was lower before the launch of their fully-redesigned versions.
|－
|Figures of Japan sales and exports both decreased due to the spread of COVID-19.
< January – June 2020 >
|January – June 2020
|Units
|2020 vs 2019
|Domestic production *1
|
226,704
|-20.7%
|4th consecutive year of decrease
|Overseas production *2
|
136,128
|-32.9%
|First decrease in 2 years
|Global production total
|
362,832
|-25.8%
|3rd consecutive year of decrease
|Passenger vehicles
|42,768
|-23.8%
|3rd consecutive year of decrease
|Mini vehicles
|10,400
|-21.3%
|3rd consecutive year of decrease
|Japan sales total
|53,168
|-23.3%
|3rd consecutive year of decrease
|Export total *3
|
185,807
|-18.3%
|4th consecutive year of decrease
|－
|Figures of production, Japan sales and exports all decreased due to the spread of COVID-19.
*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
*2 Local line-off basis
*3 JAMA report basis
SOURCE: Subaru