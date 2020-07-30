Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and results for June 2020 and 1st half of 2020

Figures of production, Japan sales and exports all decreased due to the spread of COVID-19

   July 30, 2020
June 2020
Units 2020 vs 2019
Domestic production *1
29,881
 ‐46.3% 3rd consecutive month of decrease
Overseas production *2
31,442
 +18.7% First increase in 4 months
Global production total
61,323
 ‐25.3% 4th consecutive month of decrease
Passenger vehicles 6,485 ‐33.5% 5th consecutive month of decrease
Mini vehicles 1,536 ‐28.5% 9th consecutive month of decrease
Japan sales total 8,021 ‐32.6% 5th consecutive month of decrease
Export total *3
19,182
 ‐61.7% 3rd consecutive month of decrease
Domestic production decreased as a result of production volume adjustments through June 19 due to the spread of COVID-19.
Overseas production increased led by output of Legacy and Outback, as production of those models in June last year was lower before the launch of their fully-redesigned versions.
Figures of Japan sales and exports both decreased due to the spread of COVID-19.

< January – June 2020 >

January – June 2020
Units 2020 vs 2019
Domestic production *1
226,704
 -20.7% 4th consecutive year of decrease
Overseas production *2
136,128
 -32.9% First decrease in 2 years
Global production total
362,832
 -25.8% 3rd consecutive year of decrease
Passenger vehicles 42,768 -23.8% 3rd consecutive year of decrease
Mini vehicles 10,400 -21.3% 3rd consecutive year of decrease
Japan sales total 53,168 -23.3% 3rd consecutive year of decrease
Export total *3
185,807
 -18.3% 4th consecutive year of decrease
Figures of production, Japan sales and exports all decreased due to the spread of COVID-19.

*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
*2 Local line-off basis
*3 JAMA report basis

SOURCE: Subaru

