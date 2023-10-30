Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for September 2023 and first half of FYE 2024

September 2023
|Sep. 2023
|YoY
|Jan‒Sep
2023
|YoY
|Domestic production
62,358
|+36.2%
|First increase in 2 months
437,776
|+12.9%
|Overseas production
30,357
|+10.8%
|8th consecutive month of increase
257,846
|+19.9%
|Global production total
92,715
|+26.7%
|8th consecutive month of increase
695,622
|+15.4%
|Passenger vehicles
|8,175
|+3.2%
|First increase in 3 months
|62,006
|+3.4%
|Mini vehicles
|1,507
|-30.7%
|4th consecutive month of decrease
|12,644
|-14.2%
|Japan sales total
|9,682
|-4.1%
|3rd consecutive month of decrease
|74,650
|-0.0%
|Export total
48,788
|+21.1%
|8th consecutive month of increase
367,658
|+20.0%
April ‒ September 2023 (First half of FYE 2024)
|Apr‒Sep
2023
|YoY
|Domestic production
320,215
|+13.2%
|2nd consecutive year of increase
|Overseas production
172,961
|+21.2%
|2nd consecutive year of increase
|Global production total
493,176
|+15.9%
|2nd consecutive year of increase
|Passenger vehicles
|38,478
|-1.3%
|First decrease in 3 years
|Mini vehicles
|7,629
|-19.9%
|First decrease in 2 years
|Japan sales total
|46,107
|-4.9%
|First decrease in 3 years
|Export total
272,968
|19.7%
|2nd consecutive year of increase
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.
SOURCE: Subaru