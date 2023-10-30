Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for September 2023 and first half of FYE 2024

September 2023

Sep. 2023YoYJan‒Sep
2023		YoY
Domestic production
62,358
+36.2%First increase in 2 months
437,776
+12.9%
Overseas production
30,357
+10.8%8th consecutive month of increase
257,846
+19.9%
Global production total
92,715
+26.7%8th consecutive month of increase
695,622
+15.4%
Passenger vehicles8,175+3.2%First increase in 3 months62,006+3.4%
Mini vehicles1,507-30.7%4th consecutive month of decrease12,644-14.2%
Japan sales total9,682-4.1%3rd consecutive month of decrease74,650-0.0%
Export total
48,788
+21.1%8th consecutive month of increase
367,658
+20.0%

April ‒ September 2023 (First half of FYE 2024)

Apr‒Sep
2023		YoY
Domestic production
320,215
+13.2%2nd consecutive year of increase
Overseas production
172,961
+21.2%2nd consecutive year of increase
Global production total
493,176
+15.9%2nd consecutive year of increase
Passenger vehicles38,478-1.3%First decrease in 3 years
Mini vehicles7,629-19.9%First decrease in 2 years
Japan sales total46,107-4.9%First decrease in 3 years
Export total
272,968
19.7%2nd consecutive year of increase

– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

SOURCE: Subaru

