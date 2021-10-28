Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for September 2021 and first half of FYE 2022 (Flash Report)

September 2021
|Sep. 2021
|YoY
|Jan‒Sep
2021
|YoY
|Domestic production *1
15,509
|-74.8%
|3rd consecutive month of decrease
342,874
|-12.5%
|Overseas production *2
15,155
|-56.4%
|4th consecutive month of decrease
194,473
|-16.5%
|Global production total
30,664
|-68.1%
|3rd consecutive month of decrease
537,347
|-14.0%
|Passenger vehicles
|4,651
|-27.5%
|First decrease in 2 months
|63,412
|+3.3%
|Mini vehicles
|1,238
|-38.9%
|3rd consecutive month of decrease
|15,443
|-4.0%
|Japan sales total
|5,889
|-30.2%
|First decrease in 2 months
|78,864
|+1.8%
|Export total *3
|18,131
|-66.0%
|3rd consecutive month of decrease
290,712
|-11.7%
- Domestic production, domestic sales, and exports from Japan all decreased as a result of temporary suspension and adjustments of production caused by the delay in certain parts supplies due to the spread of the coronavirus in Southeast Asia as well as the global shortage of semiconductor supplies.
- Overseas production decreased as a result of production adjustments caused by the global shortage of semiconductor supplies.
April ‒ September 2021 (First Half of FYE 2022)
|Apr‒Sep 2021
|YoY
|Domestic production *1
217,758
|-1.4%
|2nd consecutive year of decrease
|Overseas production *2
124,033
|-6.8%
|4th consecutive year of decrease
|Global production total
341,791
|-3.4%
|2nd consecutive year of decrease
|Passenger vehicles
|32,252
|+6.1%
|First decrease in 2 years
|Mini vehicles
|9,104
|-7.8%
|2nd consecutive year of decrease
|Japan sales total
|41,356
|+2.7%
|First decrease in 2 years
|Export total *3
188,290
|-0.2%
|2nd consecutive year of decrease
- Domestic production and exports from Japan decreased as a result of temporary suspension and adjustments of production caused by the global shortage of semiconductor supplies and the delay in certain parts supplies occurred in September due to the spread of the coronavirus in Southeast Asia.
- Overseas production decreased as a result of production adjustments caused by the global shortage of semiconductor supplies.
- Sales in Japan increased led by the strong demand for the Levorg.
*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
*2 Local line-off basis
*3 JAMA report basis
SOURCE: Subaru