Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for September 2021 and first half of FYE 2022 (Flash Report)

September 2021

Sep. 2021YoYJan‒Sep
2021		YoY
Domestic production *1
15,509
-74.8%3rd consecutive month of decrease
342,874
-12.5%
Overseas production *2
15,155
-56.4%4th consecutive month of decrease
194,473
-16.5%
Global production total
30,664
-68.1%3rd consecutive month of decrease
537,347
-14.0%
Passenger vehicles4,651-27.5%First decrease in 2 months63,412+3.3%
Mini vehicles1,238-38.9%3rd consecutive month of decrease15,443-4.0%
Japan sales total5,889-30.2%First decrease in 2 months78,864+1.8%
Export total *318,131

-66.0%3rd consecutive month of decrease
290,712
-11.7%
  • Domestic production, domestic sales, and exports from Japan all decreased as a result of temporary suspension and adjustments of production caused by the delay in certain parts supplies due to the spread of the coronavirus in Southeast Asia as well as the global shortage of semiconductor supplies.
  • Overseas production decreased as a result of production adjustments caused by the global shortage of semiconductor supplies.

April ‒ September 2021 (First Half of FYE 2022)

Apr‒Sep 2021YoY
Domestic production *1
217,758
-1.4%2nd consecutive year of decrease
Overseas production *2
124,033
-6.8%4th consecutive year of decrease
Global production total
341,791
-3.4%2nd consecutive year of decrease
Passenger vehicles32,252+6.1%First decrease in 2 years
Mini vehicles9,104-7.8%2nd consecutive year of decrease
Japan sales total41,356+2.7%First decrease in 2 years
Export total *3
188,290
-0.2%2nd consecutive year of decrease
  • Domestic production and exports from Japan decreased as a result of temporary suspension and adjustments of production caused by the global shortage of semiconductor supplies and the delay in certain parts supplies occurred in September due to the spread of the coronavirus in Southeast Asia.
  • Overseas production decreased as a result of production adjustments caused by the global shortage of semiconductor supplies.
  • Sales in Japan increased led by the strong demand for the Levorg.

*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
*2 Local line-off basis
*3 JAMA report basis

