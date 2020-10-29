Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for September 2020 and first half of FYE 2021 (Flash Report)

< September 2020 >

September 2020 Jan-Sep 2020 Units 2020 vs 2019 Units ’20 vs ’19 Domestic production *1 61,460 +4.4% First increase in 6 months 391,672 -13.3% Overseas production *2 ☆ 34,771 +32.5% 4th consecutive month of increase 232,811 -14.8% Global production total ☆ 96,231 +13.0% 3rd consecutive month of increase 624,483 -13.8% Passenger vehicles 6,417 -43.9% 8th consecutive month of decrease 61,394 -28.8% Mini vehicles 2,026 -47.3% 12th consecutive month of decrease 16,091 -24.9% Japan sales total 8,443 -44.7% 8th consecutive month of decrease 77,485 -28.0% Export total *3 53,335 +16.0% 2nd consecutive month of increase 329,391 -8.8%

☆: September record

< Production >

Domestic production: Production of Subaru XV and other models increased.

Overseas production: Production of Outback and other models increased.

< Sales in Japan >

Sales of Levorg and other models decreased at the time of their model changes.

< Exports from Japan >

Shipments of Subaru XV and other models increased.

< April – September 2020 >

April – September 2020 Units 2020 vs 2019 Domestic production *1 220,876 -32.2% First decrease in 2 years Overseas production *2 133,072 -22.7% 3rd consecutive year of decrease Global production total 353,948 -28.9% First decrease in 2 years Passenger vehicles 30,402 -44.8% First decrease in 2 years Mini vehicles 9,875 -29.6% First decrease in 2 years Japan sales total 40,277 -41.7% First decrease in 2 years Export total *3 188,672 -29.0% First decrease in 2 years

< Production >

Domestic production: Production of Forester and other models decreased.

Overseas production: Production of Impreza and other models decreased.

< Sales in Japan >

Sales of Forester and other models decreased.

< Exports from Japan >

Shipments of Forester and other models decreased.

*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)

*2 Local line-off basis

*3 JAMA report basis

SOURCE: Subaru