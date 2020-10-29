Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for September 2020 and first half of FYE 2021 (Flash Report)

< September 2020 >
|September 2020
|Jan-Sep 2020
|Units
|2020 vs 2019
|Units
|’20 vs ’19
|Domestic production *1
|
61,460
|+4.4%
|First increase in 6 months
|
391,672
|-13.3%
|Overseas production *2
|
☆
34,771
|+32.5%
|4th consecutive month of increase
|
232,811
|-14.8%
|Global production total
|
☆
96,231
|+13.0%
|3rd consecutive month of increase
|
624,483
|-13.8%
|Passenger vehicles
|6,417
|-43.9%
|8th consecutive month of decrease
|61,394
|-28.8%
|Mini vehicles
|2,026
|-47.3%
|12th consecutive month of decrease
|16,091
|-24.9%
|Japan sales total
|8,443
|-44.7%
|8th consecutive month of decrease
|77,485
|-28.0%
|Export total *3
|
53,335
|+16.0%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
|
329,391
|-8.8%
☆: September record
< Production >
Domestic production: Production of Subaru XV and other models increased.
Overseas production: Production of Outback and other models increased.
< Sales in Japan >
Sales of Levorg and other models decreased at the time of their model changes.
< Exports from Japan >
Shipments of Subaru XV and other models increased.
< April – September 2020 >
|April – September 2020
|Units
|2020 vs 2019
|Domestic production *1
|
220,876
|-32.2%
|First decrease in 2 years
|Overseas production *2
|
133,072
|-22.7%
|3rd consecutive year of decrease
|Global production total
|
353,948
|-28.9%
|First decrease in 2 years
|Passenger vehicles
|30,402
|-44.8%
|First decrease in 2 years
|Mini vehicles
|9,875
|-29.6%
|First decrease in 2 years
|Japan sales total
|40,277
|-41.7%
|First decrease in 2 years
|Export total *3
|
188,672
|-29.0%
|First decrease in 2 years
< Production >
Domestic production: Production of Forester and other models decreased.
Overseas production: Production of Impreza and other models decreased.
< Sales in Japan >
Sales of Forester and other models decreased.
< Exports from Japan >
Shipments of Forester and other models decreased.
*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
*2 Local line-off basis
*3 JAMA report basis
SOURCE: Subaru