Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for September 2020 and first half of FYE 2021 (Flash Report)

Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for September 2020 and first half of FYE 2021

   October 29, 2020

< September 2020 >

September 2020 Jan-Sep 2020
Units 2020 vs 2019 Units ’20 vs ’19
Domestic production *1
61,460
 +4.4% First increase in 6 months
391,672
 -13.3%
Overseas production *2
34,771
 +32.5% 4th consecutive month of increase
232,811
 -14.8%
Global production total
96,231
 +13.0% 3rd consecutive month of increase
624,483
 -13.8%
Passenger vehicles 6,417 -43.9% 8th consecutive month of decrease 61,394 -28.8%
Mini vehicles 2,026 -47.3% 12th consecutive month of decrease 16,091 -24.9%
Japan sales total 8,443 -44.7% 8th consecutive month of decrease 77,485 -28.0%
Export total *3
53,335
 +16.0% 2nd consecutive month of increase
329,391
 -8.8%

☆: September record

< Production >
Domestic production: Production of Subaru XV and other models increased.
Overseas production: Production of Outback and other models increased.

< Sales in Japan >
Sales of Levorg and other models decreased at the time of their model changes.

< Exports from Japan >
Shipments of Subaru XV and other models increased.

< April – September 2020 >

April – September 2020
Units 2020 vs 2019
Domestic production *1
220,876
 -32.2% First decrease in 2 years
Overseas production *2
133,072
 -22.7% 3rd consecutive year of decrease
Global production total
353,948
 -28.9% First decrease in 2 years
Passenger vehicles 30,402 -44.8% First decrease in 2 years
Mini vehicles 9,875 -29.6% First decrease in 2 years
Japan sales total 40,277 -41.7% First decrease in 2 years
Export total *3
188,672
 -29.0% First decrease in 2 years

< Production >

Domestic production: Production of Forester and other models decreased.
Overseas production: Production of Impreza and other models decreased.

< Sales in Japan >

Sales of Forester and other models decreased.

< Exports from Japan >

Shipments of Forester and other models decreased.

*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
*2 Local line-off basis
*3 JAMA report basis

SOURCE: Subaru

Close
Close