Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for September 2018 and first half of FYE2019
September 2018
|September 2018
|Jan-Sep 2018
|Units
|2018 vs 2017
|Units
|’18 vs ’17
|Domestic production *1
|
59,083
|-5.3%
|2nd consecutive month of y/y decrease
|
487,848
|-6.8%
|Overseas production *2
|
☆
32,278
|+7.9%
|3rd consecutive month of y/y increase
|
260,778
|-7.5%
|Global production total
|
91,361
|-1.0%
|2nd consecutive month of y/y decrease
|
748,626
|-7.1%
|Passenger vehicles
|12,334
|-7.0%
|11th consecutive month of y/y decrease
|91,416
|-19.2%
|Mini vehicles
|2,882
|-10.2%
|15th consecutive month of y/y decrease
|22,871
|-13.4%
|Japan sales total
|15,216
|-7.6%
|11th consecutive month of y/y decrease
|114,287
|-18.1%
|Export total *3
|
44,904
|-8.0%
|First y/y decrease in 2 months
|
391,241
|-2.3%
☆: Record high for the month of September
< Production >
|－
|Domestic production decreased year-on-year, as production of Impreza, Subaru XV, Levorg and WRX models decreased, which offset an increase in Forester production.
|－
|Overseas production increased year-on-year, boosted by production of Ascent which started in May 2018.
< Sales in Japan >
|－
|Passenger vehicle sales decreased year-on-year, as last year’s momentum boosted by the fully-redesigned Subaru XV and the upgraded Levorg declined, offsetting strong sales of the fully-redesigned Forester.
|－
|Mini vehicle sales decreased year-on-year, mainly due to a decline in Stella sales.
< Exports >
|－
|Exports from Japan decreased year-on-year, as shipments of Impreza and Subaru XV models declined, offsetting an increase in Forester shipments boosted by the introduction of its fully-redesigned version.
< April – September 2018 >
|April – September 2018
|Units
|2018 vs 2017
|Domestic production *1
|
318,927
|-7.9%
|2nd consecutive year of y/y decrease
|Overseas Production *2
|
172,578
|-3.6%
|First y/y decrease in 5 years
|Global Production Total
|
491,505
|-6.4%
|First y/y decrease in 7 years
|Passenger Vehicles
|54,493
|-20.6%
|First y/y decrease in 3 years
|Mini Vehicles
|12,927
|-18.2%
|First y/y decrease in 3 years
|Japan Sales Total
|67,420
|-20.2%
|First y/y decrease in 3 years
|Export Total *3
|
254,394
|-6.2%
|2nd consecutive year of y/y decrease
< Production >
|－
|Domestic production decreased year-on-year as Forester production declined, offsetting an increase in production of Crosstrek (Subaru XV) for North America.
|－
|Overseas production decreased year-on-year due to decreased production of Impreza as last year’s strong demand boosted by its fully-redesigned version declined.
< Sales in Japan >
|－
|Passenger vehicle sales decreased year-on-year, as last year’s strong momentum boosted by the full-redesigned Impreza and Subaru XV and the upgraded Levorg declined, offsetting strong sales of the fully-redesigned Forester.
|－
|Mini vehicle sales decreased as sales of Pleo and other models declined.
< Exports >
|－
|Exports from Japan decreased year-on-year due mainly to decreased shipments of Forester to North America before the introduction of its fully-redesigned version.
*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
*2 Local line-off basis
*3 JAMA report basis
SOURCE: Subaru