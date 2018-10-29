Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for September 2018 and first half of FYE2019

   October 29, 2018

September 2018 

September 2018 Jan-Sep 2018
Units 2018 vs 2017 Units ’18 vs ’17
Domestic production *1
59,083
 -5.3% 2nd consecutive month of y/y decrease
487,848
 -6.8%
Overseas production *2
32,278
 +7.9% 3rd consecutive month of y/y increase
260,778
 -7.5%
Global production total
91,361
 -1.0% 2nd consecutive month of y/y decrease
748,626
 -7.1%
Passenger vehicles 12,334 -7.0% 11th consecutive month of y/y decrease 91,416 -19.2%
Mini vehicles 2,882 -10.2% 15th consecutive month of y/y decrease 22,871 -13.4%
Japan sales total 15,216 -7.6% 11th consecutive month of y/y decrease 114,287 -18.1%
Export total *3
44,904
 -8.0% First y/y decrease in 2 months
391,241
 -2.3%

☆: Record high for the month of September

< Production >

Domestic production decreased year-on-year, as production of Impreza, Subaru XV, Levorg and WRX models decreased, which offset an increase in Forester production.
Overseas production increased year-on-year, boosted by production of Ascent which started in May 2018.

< Sales in Japan >

Passenger vehicle sales decreased year-on-year, as last year’s momentum boosted by the fully-redesigned Subaru XV and the upgraded Levorg declined, offsetting strong sales of the fully-redesigned Forester.
Mini vehicle sales decreased year-on-year, mainly due to a decline in Stella sales.

< Exports >

Exports from Japan decreased year-on-year, as shipments of Impreza and Subaru XV models declined, offsetting an increase in Forester shipments boosted by the introduction of its fully-redesigned version.

< April – September 2018 >

April – September 2018
Units 2018 vs 2017
Domestic production *1
318,927
 -7.9% 2nd consecutive year of y/y decrease
Overseas Production *2
172,578
 -3.6% First y/y decrease in 5 years
Global Production Total
491,505
 -6.4% First y/y decrease in 7 years
Passenger Vehicles 54,493 -20.6% First y/y decrease in 3 years
Mini Vehicles 12,927 -18.2% First y/y decrease in 3 years
Japan Sales Total 67,420 -20.2% First y/y decrease in 3 years
Export Total *3
254,394
 -6.2% 2nd consecutive year of y/y decrease

< Production >

Domestic production decreased year-on-year as Forester production declined, offsetting an increase in production of Crosstrek (Subaru XV) for North America.
Overseas production decreased year-on-year due to decreased production of Impreza as last year’s strong demand boosted by its fully-redesigned version declined.

< Sales in Japan >

Passenger vehicle sales decreased year-on-year, as last year’s strong momentum boosted by the full-redesigned Impreza and Subaru XV and the upgraded Levorg declined, offsetting strong sales of the fully-redesigned Forester.
Mini vehicle sales decreased as sales of Pleo and other models declined.

< Exports >

Exports from Japan decreased year-on-year due mainly to decreased shipments of Forester to North America before the introduction of its fully-redesigned version.

*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
*2 Local line-off basis
*3 JAMA report basis

SOURCE: Subaru
