Subaru Corporation announces production, japan sales and export results for October 2024

|Oct 2024
|YoY
|Jan‒Oct
2024
|YoY
|Domestic production
|
60,179
|+3.8%
|First increase in 3 months
|
468,973
|-5.4%
|Overseas production
|
35,849
|+5.6%
|First increase in 4 months
|
314,950
|+7.9%
|Global production total
|
96,028
|+4.4%
|First increase in 4 months
|
783,923
|-0.5%
|Passenger vehicles
|7,616
|-13.6%
|First decrease in 6 months
|77,381
|+9.3%
|Mini vehicles
|1,387
|+13.2%
|First increase in 2 months
|9,223
|-33.5%
|Japan sales total
|9,003
|-10.3%
|First decrease in 6 months
|86,604
|+2.3%
|Export total
|
50,159
|+21.5%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
|
390,710
|-4.5%
Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.
SOURCE: Subaru