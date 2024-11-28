Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for October 2024

Oct 2024 YoY Jan‒Oct
2024		 YoY
Domestic production
60,179
 +3.8% First increase in 3 months
468,973
 -5.4%
Overseas production
35,849
 +5.6% First increase in 4 months
314,950
 +7.9%
Global production total
96,028
 +4.4% First increase in 4 months
783,923
 -0.5%
Passenger vehicles 7,616 -13.6% First decrease in 6 months 77,381 +9.3%
Mini vehicles 1,387 +13.2% First increase in 2 months 9,223 -33.5%
Japan sales total 9,003 -10.3% First decrease in 6 months 86,604 +2.3%
Export total
50,159
 +21.5% 2nd consecutive month of increase
390,710
 -4.5%

Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

SOURCE: Subaru

