Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for October 2020 (flash report)

Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for October 2020

   November 27, 2020

< October 2020 >

October 2020 Jan – Oct 2020
Units 2020 vs 2019 Units ’20 vs ’19
Domestic production *1 61,277 +34.4% 2nd consecutive month of increase 452,949 -8.9%
Overseas production *2 31,261 -12.2% First decrease in 5 months 264,072 -14.5%
Global production total 92,538 +14.0% 4th consecutive month of increase 717,021 -11.0%
Passenger vehicles 5,869 +16.6% First increase in 9 months 67,263 -26.3%
Mini vehicles 1,784 +12.9% First increase in 13 months 17,875 -22.3%
Japan sales total 7,653 +15.7% First increase in 9 months 85,138 -25.5%
Export total *3 53,227 +38.1% 3rd consecutive month of increase 382,618 -4.3%

< Production >

  • Domestic production increased as production of the Subaru XV and other models increased.
  • Overseas production decreased as production of the Impreza and other models decreased.

< Sales in Japan >

  • Sales in Japan increased, led mainly by strong demand for the Subaru XV.

< Exports from Japan >

  • Exports increased due to increased shipments of the Subaru XV and other models.

*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
*2 Local line-off basis
*3 JAMA report basis

SOURCE: Subaru

