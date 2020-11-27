Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for October 2020 (flash report)

< October 2020 >
|October 2020
|Jan – Oct 2020
|Units
|2020 vs 2019
|Units
|’20 vs ’19
|Domestic production *1
|61,277
|+34.4%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
|452,949
|-8.9%
|Overseas production *2
|31,261
|-12.2%
|First decrease in 5 months
|264,072
|-14.5%
|Global production total
|92,538
|+14.0%
|4th consecutive month of increase
|717,021
|-11.0%
|Passenger vehicles
|5,869
|+16.6%
|First increase in 9 months
|67,263
|-26.3%
|Mini vehicles
|1,784
|+12.9%
|First increase in 13 months
|17,875
|-22.3%
|Japan sales total
|7,653
|+15.7%
|First increase in 9 months
|85,138
|-25.5%
|Export total *3
|53,227
|+38.1%
|3rd consecutive month of increase
|382,618
|-4.3%
< Production >
- Domestic production increased as production of the Subaru XV and other models increased.
- Overseas production decreased as production of the Impreza and other models decreased.
< Sales in Japan >
- Sales in Japan increased, led mainly by strong demand for the Subaru XV.
< Exports from Japan >
- Exports increased due to increased shipments of the Subaru XV and other models.
*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
*2 Local line-off basis
*3 JAMA report basis
SOURCE: Subaru