Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for November 2024

|Nov 2024
|YoY
|Jan‒Nov
2024
|YoY
|Domestic production
|
54,552
|-6.5%
|First decrease in 2 months
|
523,525
|-5.5%
|Overseas production
|
28,542
|-13.6%
|First decrease in 2 months
|
343,492
|+5.7%
|Global production total
|
83,094
|-9.1%
|First decrease in 2 months
|
867,017
|-1.4%
|Passenger vehicles
|7,925
|-14.4%
|2nd consecutive month of decrease
|85,306
|+6.5%
|Mini vehicles
|1,511
|+26.0%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
|10,734
|-28.8%
|Japan sales total
|9,436
|-9.7%
|2nd consecutive month of decrease
|96,040
|+0.9%
|Export total
|
41,773
|-11.6%
|First decrease in 3 months
|
432,483
|-5.2%
Notes:
Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
Overseas production: Local line-off basis
Export: JAMA report basis