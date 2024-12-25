Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for November 2024

Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for November 2024

Nov 2024 YoY Jan‒Nov
2024		 YoY
Domestic production
54,552
 -6.5% First decrease in 2 months
523,525
 -5.5%
Overseas production
28,542
 -13.6% First decrease in 2 months
343,492
 +5.7%
Global production total
83,094
 -9.1% First decrease in 2 months
867,017
 -1.4%
Passenger vehicles 7,925 -14.4% 2nd consecutive month of decrease 85,306 +6.5%
Mini vehicles 1,511 +26.0% 2nd consecutive month of increase 10,734 -28.8%
Japan sales total 9,436 -9.7% 2nd consecutive month of decrease 96,040 +0.9%
Export total
41,773
 -11.6% First decrease in 3 months
432,483
 -5.2%

Notes:
Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
Overseas production: Local line-off basis
Export: JAMA report basis

