Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for May 2025

May 2025 YoY Jan‒May 2025 YoY
Domestic production 47,780 +3.0% 4th consecutive month of increase 239,227 +20.0%
Overseas production 33,602 +1.3% First increase in 7 months 143,727 -14.3%
Global production total 81,382 +2.3% 2nd consecutive month of increase 382,954 +4.3%
Passenger vehicles 6,338 -2.4% First decrease in 4 months 41,130 +9.7%
Mini vehicles 1,241 +42.5% 8th consecutive month of increase 5,969 +102.9%
Japan sales total 7,579 +2.9% 4th consecutive month of increase 47,099 +16.5%
Export total 37,511 +1.3% 4th consecutive month of increase 196,166 +19.6%

Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

