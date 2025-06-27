Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for May 2025

|May 2025
|YoY
|Jan‒May 2025
|YoY
|Domestic production
|47,780
|+3.0%
|4th consecutive month of increase
|239,227
|+20.0%
|Overseas production
|33,602
|+1.3%
|First increase in 7 months
|143,727
|-14.3%
|Global production total
|81,382
|+2.3%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
|382,954
|+4.3%
|Passenger vehicles
|6,338
|-2.4%
|First decrease in 4 months
|41,130
|+9.7%
|Mini vehicles
|1,241
|+42.5%
|8th consecutive month of increase
|5,969
|+102.9%
|Japan sales total
|7,579
|+2.9%
|4th consecutive month of increase
|47,099
|+16.5%
|Export total
|37,511
|+1.3%
|4th consecutive month of increase
|196,166
|+19.6%
Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.
SOURCE: Subaru