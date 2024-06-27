Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for May 2024

May 2024 YoY Jan‒May
2024		 YoY
Domestic production
46,400
 -6.8% 4th consecutive month of decrease
199,348
 -9.3%
Overseas production
33,180
 +8.6% 2nd consecutive month of increase
167,765
 +17.4%
Global production total
79,580
 -1.0% 4th consecutive month of decrease
367,113
 +1.2%
Passenger vehicles 6,492 +29.6% First increase in 3 months 37,490 +8.1%
Mini vehicles 871 -37.4% 12th consecutive month of decrease 2,942 -62.9%
Japan sales total 7,363 +15.1% First increase in 3 months 40,432 -5.1%
Export total
37,014
 +6.6% First increase in 3 months
164,025
 -5.2%

Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

SOURCE: Subaru

