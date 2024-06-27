Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for May 2024

|May 2024
|YoY
|Jan‒May
2024
|YoY
|Domestic production
|
46,400
|-6.8%
|4th consecutive month of decrease
|
199,348
|-9.3%
|Overseas production
|
33,180
|+8.6%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
|
167,765
|+17.4%
|Global production total
|
79,580
|-1.0%
|4th consecutive month of decrease
|
367,113
|+1.2%
|Passenger vehicles
|6,492
|+29.6%
|First increase in 3 months
|37,490
|+8.1%
|Mini vehicles
|871
|-37.4%
|12th consecutive month of decrease
|2,942
|-62.9%
|Japan sales total
|7,363
|+15.1%
|First increase in 3 months
|40,432
|-5.1%
|Export total
|
37,014
|+6.6%
|First increase in 3 months
|
164,025
|-5.2%
Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.
SOURCE: Subaru