Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for May 2020 (Flash report)

May 2020 Jan-May 2020 Units 2020 vs 2019 Units ’20 vs ’19 Domestic production *1 11,115 -77.8% 2nd consecutive month of decrease 196,823 -14.5% Overseas production *2 4,947 -87.7% 3rd consecutive month of decrease 104,686 -40.6% Global production total 16,062 -82.2% 3rd consecutive month of decrease 301,509 -25.9% Passenger vehicles 1,704 -76.1% 4th consecutive month of decrease 36,283 -21.8% Mini vehicles 1,009 -46.0% 8th consecutive month of decrease 8,864 -19.9% Japan sales total 2,713 -69.8% 4th consecutive month of decrease 45,147 -21.4% Export total *3 3,614 -90.0% 2nd consecutive month of decrease 166,625 -6.1%

< Production >

－Domestic production: Due to the spread of COVID-19, production was suspended on May 1 and production volume from the plant reopening of May 11 onwards was adjusted. (May 2 – 10 were originally scheduled holidays.)

－Overseas production: Due to the spread of COVID-19, production was suspended from May 1 through May 8 and production volume from the plant reopening of May 11 onwards was adjusted.

< Sales in Japan >

－Sales in Japan decreased due to the spread of COVID-19.

< Exports from Japan >

－Exports decreased due to the spread of COVID-19.

*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)

*2 Local line-off basis

*3 JAMA report basis

SOURCE: Subaru