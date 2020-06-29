Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for May 2020 (Flash report)

< May 2020 >
|May 2020
|Jan-May 2020
|Units
|2020 vs 2019
|Units
|’20 vs ’19
|Domestic production *1
|11,115
|-77.8%
|2nd consecutive month of decrease
|196,823
|-14.5%
|Overseas production *2
|4,947
|-87.7%
|3rd consecutive month of decrease
|104,686
|-40.6%
|Global production total
|
16,062
|-82.2%
|3rd consecutive month of decrease
|301,509
|-25.9%
|Passenger vehicles
|1,704
|-76.1%
|4th consecutive month of decrease
|36,283
|-21.8%
|Mini vehicles
|1,009
|-46.0%
|8th consecutive month of decrease
|8,864
|-19.9%
|Japan sales total
|2,713
|-69.8%
|4th consecutive month of decrease
|45,147
|-21.4%
|Export total *3
|
3,614
|-90.0%
|2nd consecutive month of decrease
|
166,625
|-6.1%
< Production >
－Domestic production: Due to the spread of COVID-19, production was suspended on May 1 and production volume from the plant reopening of May 11 onwards was adjusted. (May 2 – 10 were originally scheduled holidays.)
－Overseas production: Due to the spread of COVID-19, production was suspended from May 1 through May 8 and production volume from the plant reopening of May 11 onwards was adjusted.
< Sales in Japan >
－Sales in Japan decreased due to the spread of COVID-19.
< Exports from Japan >
－Exports decreased due to the spread of COVID-19.
*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
*2 Local line-off basis
*3 JAMA report basis
SOURCE: Subaru