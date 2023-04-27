Subaru Corporation announces production, japan sales and export results for March 2023 and FYE 2023

March 2023

Mar. 2023YoYJan‒Mar
2023		YoY
Domestic production
54,374
+42.0%2nd consecutive month of increase
117,561
+11.8%
Overseas production
36,425
+35.7%2nd consecutive month of increase
84,885
+17.4%
Global production total
90,799
+39.4%2nd consecutive month of increase
202,446
+14.1%
Passenger vehicles10,373-8.9%First decrease in 4 months23,528+12.2%
Mini vehicles1,977-5.1%3rd consecutive month of decrease5,015-3.8%
Japan sales total12,350-8.3%First decrease in 10 months28,543+9.0%
Export total
42,887
+92.7%2nd consecutive month of increase
94,690
+20.8%

April 2022 ‒ March 2023 (FYE 2023)

FYE 2023YoY
Domestic production
575,021
+26.3%First increase in 3 years
Overseas production
298,837
+10.1%First increase in 4 years
Global production total
873,858
+20.3%First increase in 3 years
Passenger vehicles83,970+15.1%First increase in 5 years
Mini vehicles19,241+12.7%First increase in 9 years
Japan sales total103,211+14.7%First increase in 5 years
Export total
468,868
+26.5%First increase in 3 years

Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement

SOURCE: Subaru

