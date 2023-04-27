Subaru Corporation announces production, japan sales and export results for March 2023 and FYE 2023

March 2023
|Mar. 2023
|YoY
|Jan‒Mar
2023
|YoY
|Domestic production
54,374
|+42.0%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
117,561
|+11.8%
|Overseas production
36,425
|+35.7%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
84,885
|+17.4%
|Global production total
90,799
|+39.4%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
202,446
|+14.1%
|Passenger vehicles
|10,373
|-8.9%
|First decrease in 4 months
|23,528
|+12.2%
|Mini vehicles
|1,977
|-5.1%
|3rd consecutive month of decrease
|5,015
|-3.8%
|Japan sales total
|12,350
|-8.3%
|First decrease in 10 months
|28,543
|+9.0%
|Export total
42,887
|+92.7%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
94,690
|+20.8%
April 2022 ‒ March 2023 (FYE 2023)
|FYE 2023
|YoY
|Domestic production
575,021
|+26.3%
|First increase in 3 years
|Overseas production
298,837
|+10.1%
|First increase in 4 years
|Global production total
873,858
|+20.3%
|First increase in 3 years
|Passenger vehicles
|83,970
|+15.1%
|First increase in 5 years
|Mini vehicles
|19,241
|+12.7%
|First increase in 9 years
|Japan sales total
|103,211
|+14.7%
|First increase in 5 years
|Export total
468,868
|+26.5%
|First increase in 3 years
Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement
SOURCE: Subaru