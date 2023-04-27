Subaru Corporation announces production, japan sales and export results for March 2023 and FYE 2023

FYE 2023 YoY Domestic production 575,021 +26.3% First increase in 3 years Overseas production 298,837 +10.1% First increase in 4 years Global production total 873,858 +20.3% First increase in 3 years Passenger vehicles 83,970 +15.1% First increase in 5 years Mini vehicles 19,241 +12.7% First increase in 9 years Japan sales total 103,211 +14.7% First increase in 5 years Export total 468,868 +26.5% First increase in 3 years

Notes:

– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)

– Overseas production: Local line-off basis

– Export: JAMA report basis

– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement

SOURCE: Subaru