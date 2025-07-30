Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for June 2025 and first half of 2025

June 2025
|Jun. 2025
|YoY
|Domestic production
|
53,946
|-0.7%
|First decrease in 5 months
|Overseas production
|
30,952
|+2.6%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
|Global production total
|
84,898
|+0.5%
|3rd consecutive month of increase
|Passenger vehicles
|7,126
|-3.4%
|2nd consecutive month of decrease
|Mini vehicles
|1,756
|+46.1%
|9th consecutive month of increase
|Japan sales total
|8,882
|+3.6%
|5th consecutive month of increase
|Export total
|
48,311
|+21.4%
|5th consecutive month of increase
January ‒ June 2025
|Jan-Jun
2025
|YoY
|Domestic production
|
293,173
|+15.6%
|First increase in 2 years
|Overseas production
|
174,679
|-11.7%
|First decrease in 5 years
|Global production total
|
467,852
|+3.6%
|5th consecutive year of increase
|Passenger vehicles
|48,256
|+7.6%
|3rd consecutive year of increase
|Mini vehicles
|7,725
|+86.4%
|First increase in 4 years
|Japan sales total
|55,981
|+14.2%
|First increase in 2 years
|Export total
|
244,477
|+20.0%
|First increase in 2 years
Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.
SOURCE: Subaru