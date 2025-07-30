Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for June 2025 and first half of 2025

June 2025

Jun. 2025 YoY
Domestic production
53,946
 -0.7% First decrease in 5 months
Overseas production
30,952
 +2.6% 2nd consecutive month of increase
Global production total
84,898
 +0.5% 3rd consecutive month of increase
Passenger vehicles 7,126 -3.4% 2nd consecutive month of decrease
Mini vehicles 1,756 +46.1% 9th consecutive month of increase
Japan sales total 8,882 +3.6% 5th consecutive month of increase
Export total
48,311
 +21.4% 5th consecutive month of increase

January ‒ June 2025

Jan-Jun
2025		 YoY
Domestic production
293,173
 +15.6% First increase in 2 years
Overseas production
174,679
 -11.7% First decrease in 5 years
Global production total
467,852
 +3.6% 5th consecutive year of increase
Passenger vehicles 48,256 +7.6% 3rd consecutive year of increase
Mini vehicles 7,725 +86.4% First increase in 4 years
Japan sales total 55,981 +14.2% First increase in 2 years
Export total
244,477
 +20.0% First increase in 2 years

Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

