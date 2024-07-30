Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for June 2024 and first half of 2024

June 2024
|Jun. 2024
|YoY
|Domestic production
|
54,335
|-5.0%
|5th consecutive month of decrease
|Overseas production
|
30,162
|+17.6%
|3rd consecutive month of increase
|Global production total
|
84,497
|+2.0%
|First increase in 5 months
|Passenger vehicles
|7,375
|+14.6%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
|Mini vehicles
|1,202
|-5.3%
|13th consecutive month of decrease
|Japan sales total
|8,577
|+11.3%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
|Export total
|
39,788
|-24.1%
|First decrease in 2 months
January ‒ June 2024
|Jan-Jun
2024
|YoY
|Domestic production
|
253,683
|-8.4%
|First decrease in 2 years
|Overseas production
|
197,927
|+17.4%
|4th consecutive year of increase
|Global production total
|
451,610
|+1.4%
|4th consecutive year of increase
|Passenger vehicles
|44,865
|+9.1%
|2nd consecutive year of increase
|Mini vehicles
|4,144
|-54.9%
|3rd consecutive year of decrease
|Japan sales total
|49,009
|-2.6%
|First decrease in 2 years
|Export total
|
203,813
|-9.6%
|First decrease in 2 years
Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.
SOURCE: Subaru