Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for June 2024 and first half of 2024

June 2024

Jun. 2024 YoY
Domestic production
54,335
 -5.0% 5th consecutive month of decrease
Overseas production
30,162
 +17.6% 3rd consecutive month of increase
Global production total
84,497
 +2.0% First increase in 5 months
Passenger vehicles 7,375 +14.6% 2nd consecutive month of increase
Mini vehicles 1,202 -5.3% 13th consecutive month of decrease
Japan sales total 8,577 +11.3% 2nd consecutive month of increase
Export total
39,788
 -24.1% First decrease in 2 months

January ‒ June 2024

Jan-Jun
2024		 YoY
Domestic production
253,683
 -8.4% First decrease in 2 years
Overseas production
197,927
 +17.4% 4th consecutive year of increase
Global production total
451,610
 +1.4% 4th consecutive year of increase
Passenger vehicles 44,865 +9.1% 2nd consecutive year of increase
Mini vehicles 4,144 -54.9% 3rd consecutive year of decrease
Japan sales total 49,009 -2.6% First decrease in 2 years
Export total
203,813
 -9.6% First decrease in 2 years

Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

SOURCE: Subaru

