Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for July 2025

|Jul 2025
|YoY
|Jan‒Jul
2025
|YoY
|Domestic production
|
53,646
|-12.9%
|2nd consecutive month of decrease
|
346,819
|+10.0%
|Overseas production
|
23,035
|+21.1%
|3rd consecutive month of increase
|
197,714
|-8.9%
|Global production total
|
76,681
|-4.9%
|First decrease in 4 months
|
544,533
|+2.3%
|Passenger vehicles
|8,577
|-2.8%
|3rd consecutive month of decrease
|56,833
|+5.9%
|Mini vehicles
|1,215
|-1.4%
|First decrease in 10 months
|8,940
|+66.3%
|Japan sales total
|9,792
|-2.6%
|First decrease in 6 months
|65,773
|+11.4%
|Export total
|
39,275
|-24.0%
|First decrease in 6 months
|
283,752
|+11.0%
Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.
SOURCE: Subaru