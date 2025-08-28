Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for July 2025

Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for July 2025

Jul 2025 YoY Jan‒Jul
2025		 YoY
Domestic production
53,646
 -12.9% 2nd consecutive month of decrease
346,819
 +10.0%
Overseas production
23,035
 +21.1% 3rd consecutive month of increase
197,714
 -8.9%
Global production total
76,681
 -4.9% First decrease in 4 months
544,533
 +2.3%
Passenger vehicles 8,577 -2.8% 3rd consecutive month of decrease 56,833 +5.9%
Mini vehicles 1,215 -1.4% First decrease in 10 months 8,940 +66.3%
Japan sales total 9,792 -2.6% First decrease in 6 months 65,773 +11.4%
Export total
39,275
 -24.0% First decrease in 6 months
283,752
 +11.0%

Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

SOURCE: Subaru

