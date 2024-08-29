Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for July 2024

Jul 2024 YoY Jan‒Jul
2024		 YoY
Domestic production
61,585
 +0.2% First increase in 6 months
315,268
 -6.8%
Overseas production
19,026
 -19.9% First decrease in 4 months
216,953
 +12.8%
Global production total
80,611
 -5.4% First decrease in 2 months
532,221
 +0.3%
Passenger vehicles 8,820 +21.7% 3rd consecutive month of increase 53,685 +11.0%
Mini vehicles 1,232 +38.0% First increase in 14 months 5,376 -46.7%
Japan sales total 10,052 +23.5% 3rd consecutive month of increase 59,061 +1.1%
Export total
51,705
 +2.5% First increase in 2 months
255,518
 -7.4%

Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

SOURCE: Subaru

