Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for July 2024

|Jul 2024
|YoY
|Jan‒Jul
2024
|YoY
|Domestic production
|
61,585
|+0.2%
|First increase in 6 months
|
315,268
|-6.8%
|Overseas production
|
19,026
|-19.9%
|First decrease in 4 months
|
216,953
|+12.8%
|Global production total
|
80,611
|-5.4%
|First decrease in 2 months
|
532,221
|+0.3%
|Passenger vehicles
|8,820
|+21.7%
|3rd consecutive month of increase
|53,685
|+11.0%
|Mini vehicles
|1,232
|+38.0%
|First increase in 14 months
|5,376
|-46.7%
|Japan sales total
|10,052
|+23.5%
|3rd consecutive month of increase
|59,061
|+1.1%
|Export total
|
51,705
|+2.5%
|First increase in 2 months
|
255,518
|-7.4%
Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.
SOURCE: Subaru