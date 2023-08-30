Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for July 2023

Jul 2023YoYJan‒Jul
2023		YoY
Domestic production
61,432
+2.9%6th consecutive month of increase
338,343
+12.8%
Overseas production
23,760
+24.0%6th consecutive month of increase
192,309
+18.9%
Global production total
85,192
+8.0%6th consecutive month of increase
530,652
+14.9%
Passenger vehicles7,248-22.3%First decrease in 4 months48,361+5.9%
Mini vehicles893-38.9%2nd consecutive month of decrease10,084-9.3%
Japan sales total8,141-24.6%First decrease in 4 months58,445+2.9%
Export total
50,445
+19.3%6th consecutive month of increase
275,832
+21.1%

Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

SOURCE: Subaru

 

