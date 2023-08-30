Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for July 2023

Jul 2023 YoY Jan‒Jul

2023 YoY Domestic production 61,432 +2.9% 6th consecutive month of increase 338,343 +12.8% Overseas production 23,760 +24.0% 6th consecutive month of increase 192,309 +18.9% Global production total 85,192 +8.0% 6th consecutive month of increase 530,652 +14.9% Passenger vehicles 7,248 -22.3% First decrease in 4 months 48,361 +5.9% Mini vehicles 893 -38.9% 2nd consecutive month of decrease 10,084 -9.3% Japan sales total 8,141 -24.6% First decrease in 4 months 58,445 +2.9% Export total 50,445 +19.3% 6th consecutive month of increase 275,832 +21.1%

Notes:

– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)

– Overseas production: Local line-off basis

– Export: JAMA report basis

– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

SOURCE: Subaru