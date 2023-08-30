Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for July 2023

|Jul 2023
|YoY
|Jan‒Jul
2023
|YoY
|Domestic production
61,432
|+2.9%
|6th consecutive month of increase
338,343
|+12.8%
|Overseas production
23,760
|+24.0%
|6th consecutive month of increase
192,309
|+18.9%
|Global production total
85,192
|+8.0%
|6th consecutive month of increase
530,652
|+14.9%
|Passenger vehicles
|7,248
|-22.3%
|First decrease in 4 months
|48,361
|+5.9%
|Mini vehicles
|893
|-38.9%
|2nd consecutive month of decrease
|10,084
|-9.3%
|Japan sales total
|8,141
|-24.6%
|First decrease in 4 months
|58,445
|+2.9%
|Export total
50,445
|+19.3%
|6th consecutive month of increase
275,832
|+21.1%
Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.
SOURCE: Subaru