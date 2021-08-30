Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for July 2021 (Flash Report)

July 2021
|July 2021
|YoY
|Jan‒Jul 2021
|YoY
|Domestic production *1
47,514
|−22.7%
|First decrease in 4 months
289,838
|+0.6%
|Overseas production *2
22,234
|−8.0%
|2nd consecutive month of decrease
159,295
|−0.6%
|Global production total
69,748
|−18.5%
|First decrease in 4 months
449,133
|+0.2%
|Passenger vehicles
|6,297
|−15.5%
|2nd consecutive month of decrease
|53,124
|+5.8%
|Mini vehicles
|1,713
|−13.8%
|First decrease in 3 months
|12,915
|+4.3%
|Japan sales total
|8,010
|−15.2%
|2nd consecutive month of decrease
|66,039
|+5.5%
|Export total *3
44,483
|−7.3%
|First decrease in 4 months
243,146
|+4.0%
Global production, sales in Japan and export figures all decreased from the same month of last year, as a result of production adjustments in response to the shortage of semiconductor supplies.
*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
*2 Local line-off basis
*3 JAMA report basis
SOURCE: Subaru