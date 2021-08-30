Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for July 2021 (Flash Report)

July 2021

July 2021YoYJan‒Jul 2021YoY
Domestic production *1
47,514
−22.7%First decrease in 4 months
289,838
+0.6%
Overseas production *2
22,234
−8.0%2nd consecutive month of decrease
159,295
−0.6%
Global production total
69,748
−18.5%First decrease in 4 months
449,133
+0.2%
Passenger vehicles6,297−15.5%2nd consecutive month of decrease53,124+5.8%
Mini vehicles1,713−13.8%First decrease in 3 months12,915+4.3%
Japan sales total8,010−15.2%2nd consecutive month of decrease66,039+5.5%
Export total *3
44,483
−7.3%First decrease in 4 months
243,146
+4.0%

Global production, sales in Japan and export figures all decreased from the same month of last year, as a result of production adjustments in response to the shortage of semiconductor supplies.

*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
*2 Local line-off basis
*3 JAMA report basis

SOURCE: Subaru

