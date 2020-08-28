Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for July 2020 (Flash Report)

< July 2020 >
|July 2020
|Jan-Jul 2020
|Units
|2020 vs 2019
|Units
|’20 vs ’19
|Domestic production *1
|61,439
|-1.6%
|4th consecutive month of decrease
|288,143
|-17.3%
|Overseas production *2
|☆ 24,164
|+4.3%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
|160,202
|-29.1%
|Global production total
|☆ 85,603
|+0.0%
|First increase in 5 months
|448,345
|-21.9%
|Passenger vehicles
|7,454
|-28.8%
|6th consecutive month of decrease
|50,222
|-24.6%
|Mini vehicles
|1,987
|-19.1%
|10th consecutive month of decrease
|12,387
|-20.9%
|Japan sales total
|9,441
|-27.0%
|6th consecutive month of decrease
|62,609
|-23.9%
|Export total *3
|48,010
|-4.0%
|4th consecutive month of decrease
|233,817
|-15.7%
☆: July record
< Production >
－ Domestic production decreased due mainly to a decline in production of the Legacy.
－ Overseas production increased led by increased production of the Outback.
< Sales in Japan >
－ Sales in Japan decreased as sales of the Impreza and Subaru XV models declined.
< Exports from Japan >
－ Exports decreased as shipments of the Legacy declined.
*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
*2 Local line-off basis
*3 JAMA report basis
SOURCE: Subaru