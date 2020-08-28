Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for July 2020 (Flash Report)

< July 2020 >

July 2020 Jan-Jul 2020 Units 2020 vs 2019 Units ’20 vs ’19 Domestic production *1 61,439 -1.6% 4th consecutive month of decrease 288,143 -17.3% Overseas production *2 ☆ 24,164 +4.3% 2nd consecutive month of increase 160,202 -29.1% Global production total ☆ 85,603 +0.0% First increase in 5 months 448,345 -21.9% Passenger vehicles 7,454 -28.8% 6th consecutive month of decrease 50,222 -24.6% Mini vehicles 1,987 -19.1% 10th consecutive month of decrease 12,387 -20.9% Japan sales total 9,441 -27.0% 6th consecutive month of decrease 62,609 -23.9% Export total *3 48,010 -4.0% 4th consecutive month of decrease 233,817 -15.7%

☆: July record

< Production >

－ Domestic production decreased due mainly to a decline in production of the Legacy.

－ Overseas production increased led by increased production of the Outback.

< Sales in Japan >

－ Sales in Japan decreased as sales of the Impreza and Subaru XV models declined.

< Exports from Japan >

－ Exports decreased as shipments of the Legacy declined.

*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)

*2 Local line-off basis

*3 JAMA report basis

SOURCE: Subaru