Subaru Corporation announces production, japan sales and export results for January 2025

|Jan 2025
|YoY
|Domestic production
|
37,391
|-17.0%
|3rd consecutive month of decrease
|Overseas production
|
29,835
|-2.8%
|3rd consecutive month of decrease
|Global production total
|
67,226
|-11.2%
|3rd consecutive month of decrease
|Passenger vehicles
|7,001
|-13.7%
|4th consecutive month of decrease
|Mini vehicles
|1,223
|+133.4%
|4th consecutive month of increase
|Japan sales total
|8,224
|-4.8%
|4th consecutive month of decrease
|Export total
|
28,821
|-8.5%
|5th consecutive month of decrease
Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
SOURCE: Subaru