Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for January 2025

Jan 2025 YoY
Domestic production
37,391
 -17.0% 3rd consecutive month of decrease
Overseas production
29,835
 -2.8% 3rd consecutive month of decrease
Global production total
67,226
 -11.2% 3rd consecutive month of decrease
Passenger vehicles 7,001 -13.7% 4th consecutive month of decrease
Mini vehicles 1,223 +133.4% 4th consecutive month of increase
Japan sales total 8,224 -4.8% 4th consecutive month of decrease
Export total
28,821
 -8.5% 5th consecutive month of decrease

Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis

SOURCE: Subaru

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/subaru-corporation-announces-production-japan-sales-and-export-results-for-january-2025/

