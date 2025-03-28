Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for February 2025

Feb 2025

 YoY Jan‒Feb 2025

YoY
Domestic production

51,297

 +116.1% First increase in 4 months 88,688

+29.0%
Overseas production

29,192

 -19.5% 4th consecutive month of decrease 59,027

-11.8%
Global production total

80,489

 +34.2% First increase in 4 months 147,715

+8.8%
Passenger vehicles

9,267

 +31.7% First increase in 5 months 16,268

+7.4%
Mini vehicles

1,184

 +576.6% 5th consecutive month of increase 2,407

+244.3%
Japan sales total

10,451

 +45.0% First increase in 5 months 18,675

+17.8%
Export total

43,213

 +25.4% First increase in 6 months 72,034 +9.2%

Notes:

  • Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
  • Overseas production: Local line-off basis
  • Export: JAMA report basis
  • Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

SOURCE: Subaru

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/subaru-corporation-announces-production-japan-sales-and-export-results-for-february-2025/

