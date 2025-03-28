Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for February 2025

|
Feb 2025
|YoY
|Jan‒Feb 2025
|
YoY
|Domestic production
|
51,297
|+116.1%
|First increase in 4 months
|88,688
|
+29.0%
|Overseas production
|
29,192
|-19.5%
|4th consecutive month of decrease
|59,027
|
-11.8%
|Global production total
|
80,489
|+34.2%
|First increase in 4 months
|147,715
|
+8.8%
|Passenger vehicles
|
9,267
|+31.7%
|First increase in 5 months
|16,268
|
+7.4%
|Mini vehicles
|
1,184
|+576.6%
|5th consecutive month of increase
|2,407
|
+244.3%
|Japan sales total
|
10,451
|+45.0%
|First increase in 5 months
|18,675
|
+17.8%
|Export total
|
43,213
|+25.4%
|First increase in 6 months
|72,034
|+9.2%
Notes:
- Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
- Overseas production: Local line-off basis
- Export: JAMA report basis
- Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.
SOURCE: Subaru