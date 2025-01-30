Subaru Corporation announces production, japan sales and export results for December 2024 and CY 2024

December 2024
|Dec. 2024
|YoY
|Domestic production
|
48,405
|-10.7%
|2nd consecutive month of decrease
|Overseas production
|
22,471
|-13.5%
|2nd consecutive month of decrease
|Global production total
|
70,876
|-11.6%
|2nd consecutive month of decrease
|Passenger vehicles
|6,326
|-35.0%
|3rd consecutive month of decrease
|Mini vehicles
|1,156
|+1.8%
|3rd consecutive month of increase
|Japan sales total
|7,482
|-31.1%
|3rd consecutive month of decrease
|Export total
|
49,282
|-7.0%
|4th consecutive month of decrease
January ‒ December 2024
|Jan‒Dec
2024
|YoY
|Domestic production
|
571,930
|-6.0%
|First decrease in 3 years
|Overseas production
|
365,963
|+4.3%
|3rd consecutive year of increase
|Global production total
|
937,893
|-2.2%
|First decrease in 3 years
|Passenger vehicles
|91,632
|+2.0%
|2nd consecutive year of increase
|Mini vehicles
|11,890
|-26.6%
|2nd consecutive year of decrease
|Japan sales total
|103,522
|-2.3%
|First decrease in 2 years
|Export total
|
481,765
|-5.4%
|First decrease in 3 years
Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.
SOURCE: Subaru