Subaru Corporation announces production, japan sales and export results for December 2024 and CY 2024

Subaru Corporation announces production, japan sales and export results for December 2024 and CY 2024

December 2024

Dec. 2024 YoY
Domestic production
48,405
 -10.7% 2nd consecutive month of decrease
Overseas production
22,471
 -13.5% 2nd consecutive month of decrease
Global production total
70,876
 -11.6% 2nd consecutive month of decrease
Passenger vehicles 6,326 -35.0% 3rd consecutive month of decrease
Mini vehicles 1,156 +1.8% 3rd consecutive month of increase
Japan sales total 7,482 -31.1% 3rd consecutive month of decrease
Export total
49,282
 -7.0% 4th consecutive month of decrease

January ‒ December 2024

Jan‒Dec
2024		 YoY
Domestic production
571,930
 -6.0% First decrease in 3 years
Overseas production
365,963
 +4.3% 3rd consecutive year of increase
Global production total
937,893
 -2.2% First decrease in 3 years
Passenger vehicles 91,632 +2.0% 2nd consecutive year of increase
Mini vehicles 11,890 -26.6% 2nd consecutive year of decrease
Japan sales total 103,522 -2.3% First decrease in 2 years
Export total
481,765
 -5.4% First decrease in 3 years

Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

SOURCE: Subaru

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/subaru-corporation-announces-production-japan-sales-and-export-results-for-december-2024-and-cy-2024/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here