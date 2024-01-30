Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for December 2023 and CY 2023

Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for December 2023 and CY 2023

December 2023

Dec. 2023YoY
Domestic production54,219-5.3%First decrease in 2 months
Overseas production25,970+37.9%11th consecutive month of increase
Global production total80,189+5.4%11th consecutive month of increase
Passenger vehicles9,729+42.3%4th consecutive month of increase
Mini vehicles1,136-13.7%7th consecutive month of decrease
Japan sales total10,865+33.3%3rd consecutive month of increase
Export total53,003-7.2%2nd consecutive month of decrease

January ‒ December 2023

Jan‒Dec 2023

YoY

Domestic production608,327+8.1%2nd consecutive year of increase
Overseas production350,820+22.6%2nd consecutive year of increase

Global production total

959,147+13.0%2nd consecutive year of increase
Passenger vehicles89,798+10.3%First increase in 6 years
Mini vehicles16,204-16.6%First decrease in 2 years

Japan sales total

106,002+5.1%First increase in 6 years

Export total

509,199+12.5%2nd consecutive year of increase

Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

SOURCE: Subaru

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here