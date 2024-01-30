Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for December 2023 and CY 2023

December 2023

Dec. 2023 YoY Domestic production 54,219 -5.3% First decrease in 2 months Overseas production 25,970 +37.9% 11th consecutive month of increase Global production total 80,189 +5.4% 11th consecutive month of increase Passenger vehicles 9,729 +42.3% 4th consecutive month of increase Mini vehicles 1,136 -13.7% 7th consecutive month of decrease Japan sales total 10,865 +33.3% 3rd consecutive month of increase Export total 53,003 -7.2% 2nd consecutive month of decrease

January ‒ December 2023

Jan‒Dec 2023 YoY Domestic production 608,327 +8.1% 2nd consecutive year of increase Overseas production 350,820 +22.6% 2nd consecutive year of increase Global production total 959,147 +13.0% 2nd consecutive year of increase Passenger vehicles 89,798 +10.3% First increase in 6 years Mini vehicles 16,204 -16.6% First decrease in 2 years Japan sales total 106,002 +5.1% First increase in 6 years Export total 509,199 +12.5% 2nd consecutive year of increase

Notes:

– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)

– Overseas production: Local line-off basis

– Export: JAMA report basis

– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

SOURCE: Subaru