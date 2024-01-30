Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for December 2023 and CY 2023

December 2023
|Dec. 2023
|YoY
|Domestic production
|54,219
|-5.3%
|First decrease in 2 months
|Overseas production
|25,970
|+37.9%
|11th consecutive month of increase
|Global production total
|80,189
|+5.4%
|11th consecutive month of increase
|Passenger vehicles
|9,729
|+42.3%
|4th consecutive month of increase
|Mini vehicles
|1,136
|-13.7%
|7th consecutive month of decrease
|Japan sales total
|10,865
|+33.3%
|3rd consecutive month of increase
|Export total
|53,003
|-7.2%
|2nd consecutive month of decrease
January ‒ December 2023
Jan‒Dec 2023
YoY
|Domestic production
|608,327
|+8.1%
|2nd consecutive year of increase
|Overseas production
|350,820
|+22.6%
|2nd consecutive year of increase
Global production total
|959,147
|+13.0%
|2nd consecutive year of increase
|Passenger vehicles
|89,798
|+10.3%
|First increase in 6 years
|Mini vehicles
|16,204
|-16.6%
|First decrease in 2 years
Japan sales total
|106,002
|+5.1%
|First increase in 6 years
Export total
|509,199
|+12.5%
|2nd consecutive year of increase
Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.
SOURCE: Subaru