Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for December 2021 and CY 2021 (Flash Report)

－Global production, domestic sales, and exports from Japan decreased as a result of the production adjustments due to the global shortage of semiconductors.

Jan-Dec

2021 YoY Domestic production *1 475,141 -16.7% 5th consecutive year of decrease Overseas production *2 269,646 -14.3% 2nd consecutive year of decrease Global production total 744,787 -15.8% 4th consecutive year of decrease Passenger vehicles 83,114 -2.0% 4th consecutive year of decrease Mini vehicles 18,198 -12.4% 15th consecutive year of decrease Japan sales total 101,312 -4.0% 4th consecutive year of decrease Export total *3 394,593 -17.3% 5th consecutive year of decrease

－Domestic production, domestic sales, and exports from Japan decreased as a result of the production suspensions and adjustments in response to the delays in certain parts supplies due to the spread of the coronavirus in Southeast Asia as well as the global shortage of semiconductors.

－Overseas production decreased as a result of the production adjustments due to the global shortage of semiconductors.

*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)

*2 Local line-off basis

*3 JAMA report basis

SOURCE: Subaru