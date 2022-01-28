Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for December 2021 and CY 2021 (Flash Report)

Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for December 2021 and CY 2021

December 2021

Dec. 2021YoY
Domestic production *1
43,794
-25.7%6th consecutive month of decrease
Overseas production *2
24,128
-13.0%First decrease in 2 months
Global production total
67,922
-21.6%6th consecutive month of decrease
Passenger vehicles6,513-28.4%4th consecutive month of decrease
Mini vehicles847-34.3%6th consecutive month of decrease
Japan sales total7,360-29.1%4th consecutive month of decrease
Export total *3
35,447
-27.8%6th consecutive month of decrease

－Global production, domestic sales, and exports from Japan decreased as a result of the production adjustments due to the global shortage of semiconductors.

January ‒ December 2021

Jan-Dec
2021		YoY
Domestic production *1
475,141
-16.7%5th consecutive year of decrease
Overseas production *2
269,646
-14.3%2nd consecutive year of decrease
Global production total
744,787
-15.8%4th consecutive year of decrease
Passenger vehicles83,114-2.0%4th consecutive year of decrease
Mini vehicles18,198-12.4%15th consecutive year of decrease
Japan sales total101,312-4.0%4th consecutive year of decrease
Export total *3
394,593
-17.3%5th consecutive year of decrease

－Domestic production, domestic sales, and exports from Japan decreased as a result of the production suspensions and adjustments in response to the delays in certain parts supplies due to the spread of the coronavirus in Southeast Asia as well as the global shortage of semiconductors.
－Overseas production decreased as a result of the production adjustments due to the global shortage of semiconductors.

*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
*2 Local line-off basis
*3 JAMA report basis

SOURCE: Subaru

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here