Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for December 2021 and CY 2021 (Flash Report)

December 2021
|Dec. 2021
|YoY
|Domestic production *1
43,794
|-25.7%
|6th consecutive month of decrease
|Overseas production *2
24,128
|-13.0%
|First decrease in 2 months
|Global production total
67,922
|-21.6%
|6th consecutive month of decrease
|Passenger vehicles
|6,513
|-28.4%
|4th consecutive month of decrease
|Mini vehicles
|847
|-34.3%
|6th consecutive month of decrease
|Japan sales total
|7,360
|-29.1%
|4th consecutive month of decrease
|Export total *3
35,447
|-27.8%
|6th consecutive month of decrease
－Global production, domestic sales, and exports from Japan decreased as a result of the production adjustments due to the global shortage of semiconductors.
January ‒ December 2021
|Jan-Dec
2021
|YoY
|Domestic production *1
475,141
|-16.7%
|5th consecutive year of decrease
|Overseas production *2
269,646
|-14.3%
|2nd consecutive year of decrease
|Global production total
744,787
|-15.8%
|4th consecutive year of decrease
|Passenger vehicles
|83,114
|-2.0%
|4th consecutive year of decrease
|Mini vehicles
|18,198
|-12.4%
|15th consecutive year of decrease
|Japan sales total
|101,312
|-4.0%
|4th consecutive year of decrease
|Export total *3
394,593
|-17.3%
|5th consecutive year of decrease
－Domestic production, domestic sales, and exports from Japan decreased as a result of the production suspensions and adjustments in response to the delays in certain parts supplies due to the spread of the coronavirus in Southeast Asia as well as the global shortage of semiconductors.
－Overseas production decreased as a result of the production adjustments due to the global shortage of semiconductors.
*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
*2 Local line-off basis
*3 JAMA report basis
SOURCE: Subaru