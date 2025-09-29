Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for August 2025

|Aug 2025
|YoY
|Jan‒Aug 2025
|YoY
|Domestic production
|28,852
|-22.1%
|3rd consecutive month of decrease
|375,671
|+6.6%
|Overseas production
|31,790
|-1.5%
|First decrease in 4 months
|229,504
|-7.9%
|Global production total
|60,642
|-12.5%
|2nd consecutive month of decrease
|605,175
|+0.6%
|Passenger vehicles
|6,683
|-0.1%
|4th consecutive month of decrease
|63,516
|+5.2%
|Mini vehicles
|1,109
|+4.9%
|First increase in 2 months
|10,049
|+56.2%
|Japan sales total
|7,792
|+0.6%
|First increase in 2 months
|73,565
|+10.1%
|Export total
|30,768
|-8.6%
|2nd consecutive month of decrease
|314,520
|+8.8%
Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.
SOURCE: Subaru