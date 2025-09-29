Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for August 2025

Aug 2025 YoY Jan‒Aug 2025 YoY
Domestic production 28,852 -22.1% 3rd consecutive month of decrease 375,671 +6.6%
Overseas production 31,790 -1.5% First decrease in 4 months 229,504 -7.9%
Global production total 60,642 -12.5% 2nd consecutive month of decrease 605,175 +0.6%
Passenger vehicles 6,683 -0.1% 4th consecutive month of decrease 63,516 +5.2%
Mini vehicles 1,109 +4.9% First increase in 2 months 10,049 +56.2%
Japan sales total 7,792 +0.6% First increase in 2 months 73,565 +10.1%
Export total 30,768 -8.6% 2nd consecutive month of decrease 314,520 +8.8%

Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

SOURCE: Subaru

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/subaru-corporation-announces-production-japan-sales-and-export-results-for-august-2025/

