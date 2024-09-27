Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for August 2024

|Aug 2024
|YoY
|Jan‒Aug
2024
|YoY
|Domestic production
|
37,058
|-0.0%
|First decrease in 2 months
|
352,326
|-6.2%
|Overseas production
|
32,282
|-8.2%
|2nd consecutive month of decrease
|
249,235
|+9.6%
|Global production total
|
69,340
|-4.0%
|2nd consecutive month of decrease
|
601,561
|-0.2%
|Passenger vehicles
|6,690
|+22.3%
|4th consecutive month of increase
|60,375
|+12.2%
|Mini vehicles
|1,057
|+0.4%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
|6,433
|-42.2%
|Japan sales total
|7,747
|+18.8%
|4th consecutive month of increase
|66,808
|+2.8%
|Export total
|
33,680
|-21.7%
|First decrease in 2 months
|
289,198
|-9.3%
Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.
SOURCE: Subaru