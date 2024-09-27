Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for August 2024

Aug 2024 YoY Jan‒Aug
2024		 YoY
Domestic production
37,058
 -0.0% First decrease in 2 months
352,326
 -6.2%
Overseas production
32,282
 -8.2% 2nd consecutive month of decrease
249,235
 +9.6%
Global production total
69,340
 -4.0% 2nd consecutive month of decrease
601,561
 -0.2%
Passenger vehicles 6,690 +22.3% 4th consecutive month of increase 60,375 +12.2%
Mini vehicles 1,057 +0.4% 2nd consecutive month of increase 6,433 -42.2%
Japan sales total 7,747 +18.8% 4th consecutive month of increase 66,808 +2.8%
Export total
33,680
 -21.7% First decrease in 2 months
289,198
 -9.3%

Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

SOURCE: Subaru

