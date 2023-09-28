Subaru Corporation announces production, japan sales and export results for August 2023

Aug 2023 YoY Jan‒Aug

2023 YoY Domestic production 37,075 -12.0% First decrease in 7 months 375,418 +9.7% Overseas production 35,180 +36.1% 7th consecutive month of increase 227,489 +21.3% Global production total 72,255 +6.3% 7th consecutive month of increase 602,907 +13.8% Passenger vehicles 5,470 -13.8% 2nd consecutive month of decrease 53,831 +3.5% Mini vehicles 1,053 -26.7% 3rd consecutive month of decrease 11,137 -11.3% Japan sales total 6,523 -16.2% 2nd consecutive month of decrease 64,968 +0.6% Export total 43,038 +12.1% 7th consecutive month of increase 318,870 +19.8%

Notes:

– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)

– Overseas production: Local line-off basis

– Export: JAMA report basis

– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

SOURCE: Subaru