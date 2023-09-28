Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for August 2023

Aug 2023

YoY

Jan‒Aug
2023

YoY

Domestic production

37,075

-12.0%

First decrease in 7 months

375,418

+9.7%

Overseas production

35,180

+36.1%

7th consecutive month of increase

227,489

+21.3%

Global production total

72,255

+6.3%

7th consecutive month of increase

602,907

+13.8%

Passenger vehicles

5,470

-13.8%

2nd consecutive month of decrease

53,831

+3.5%

Mini vehicles

1,053

-26.7%

3rd consecutive month of decrease

11,137

-11.3%

Japan sales total

6,523

-16.2%

2nd consecutive month of decrease

64,968

+0.6%

Export total

43,038

+12.1%

7th consecutive month of increase

318,870

+19.8%

Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

SOURCE: Subaru

