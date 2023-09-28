Subaru Corporation announces production, japan sales and export results for August 2023

Aug 2023
YoY
Jan‒Aug
YoY
|Domestic production
37,075
-12.0%
First decrease in 7 months
|375,418
+9.7%
|Overseas production
35,180
+36.1%
|7th consecutive month of increase
227,489
+21.3%
Global production total
72,255
+6.3%
|7th consecutive month of increase
602,907
+13.8%
|Passenger vehicles
5,470
-13.8%
|2nd consecutive month of decrease
53,831
+3.5%
|Mini vehicles
1,053
-26.7%
|3rd consecutive month of decrease
11,137
-11.3%
Japan sales total
|6,523
-16.2%
|2nd consecutive month of decrease
64,968
+0.6%
Export total
|43,038
+12.1%
|7th consecutive month of increase
318,870
+19.8%
Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.
SOURCE: Subaru