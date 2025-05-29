Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for April 2025

Production, Japan sales and export results for April 2025

Apr 2025 YoY Jan‒Apr
2025		 YoY
Domestic production
50,707
 +21.2% 3rd consecutive month of increase
191,447
 +25.2%
Overseas production
29,720
 -9.5% 6th consecutive month of decrease
110,125
 -18.2%
Global production total
80,427
 +7.7% First increase in 2 months
301,572
 +4.9%
Passenger vehicles 6,561 +12.7% 3rd consecutive month of increase 34,792 +12.2%
Mini vehicles 1,002 +71.6% 7th consecutive month of increase 4,728 +128.3%
Japan sales total 7,563 +18.0% 3rd consecutive month of increase 39,520 +19.5%
Export total
42,348
 +32.9% 3rd consecutive month of increase
158,655
 +24.9%

Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

SOURCE: Subaru

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/subaru-corporation-announces-production-japan-sales-and-export-results-for-april-2025/

