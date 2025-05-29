Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for April 2025

|Apr 2025
|YoY
|Jan‒Apr
2025
|YoY
|Domestic production
|
50,707
|+21.2%
|3rd consecutive month of increase
|
191,447
|+25.2%
|Overseas production
|
29,720
|-9.5%
|6th consecutive month of decrease
|
110,125
|-18.2%
|Global production total
|
80,427
|+7.7%
|First increase in 2 months
|
301,572
|+4.9%
|Passenger vehicles
|6,561
|+12.7%
|3rd consecutive month of increase
|34,792
|+12.2%
|Mini vehicles
|1,002
|+71.6%
|7th consecutive month of increase
|4,728
|+128.3%
|Japan sales total
|7,563
|+18.0%
|3rd consecutive month of increase
|39,520
|+19.5%
|Export total
|
42,348
|+32.9%
|3rd consecutive month of increase
|
158,655
|+24.9%
Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.
SOURCE: Subaru