Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for April 2024

Apr 2024 YoY Jan‒Apr
2024		 YoY
Domestic production 41,852 -20.1% 3rd consecutive month of decrease 152,948 -10.0%
Overseas production 32,847 +19.6% First increase in 2 months 134,585 +19.8%
Global production total 74,699 -6.4% 3rd consecutive month of decrease 287,533 +1.9%
Passenger vehicles 5,824 -5.2% 2nd consecutive month of decrease 30,998 +4.5%
Mini vehicles 584 -61.5% 11th consecutive month of decrease 2,071 -68.3%
Japan sales total 6,408 -16.3% 2nd consecutive month of decrease 33,069 -8.7%
Export total 31,871 -26.8% 2nd consecutive month of decrease 127,011 -8.1%

Notes:

  • Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
  • Overseas production: Local line-off basis
  • Export: JAMA report basis
  • Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

SOURCE: Subaru

