Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for April 2024

|Apr 2024
|YoY
|Jan‒Apr
2024
|YoY
|Domestic production
|41,852
|-20.1%
|3rd consecutive month of decrease
|152,948
|-10.0%
|Overseas production
|32,847
|+19.6%
|First increase in 2 months
|134,585
|+19.8%
|Global production total
|74,699
|-6.4%
|3rd consecutive month of decrease
|287,533
|+1.9%
|Passenger vehicles
|5,824
|-5.2%
|2nd consecutive month of decrease
|30,998
|+4.5%
|Mini vehicles
|584
|-61.5%
|11th consecutive month of decrease
|2,071
|-68.3%
|Japan sales total
|6,408
|-16.3%
|2nd consecutive month of decrease
|33,069
|-8.7%
|Export total
|31,871
|-26.8%
|2nd consecutive month of decrease
|127,011
|-8.1%
Notes:
- Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
- Overseas production: Local line-off basis
- Export: JAMA report basis
- Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.
SOURCE: Subaru