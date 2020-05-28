Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for April 2020 (flash report)

< April 2020 >

April 2020 Jan-Apr 2020 Units 2020 vs 2019 Units ’20 vs ’19 Domestic production *1 14,912 -72.5% First decrease in 6 months 185,708 +3.1% Overseas production *2 0 -100.0% 2nd consecutive month of decrease 99,739 -26.8% Global production total 14,912 -83.4% 2nd consecutive month of decrease 285,447 -9.8% Passenger vehicles 3,587 -56.0% 3rd consecutive month of decrease 34,579 -11.9% Mini vehicles 1,639 -9.2% 7th consecutive month of decrease 7,855 -14.6% Japan sales total 5,226 -47.5% 3rd consecutive month of decrease 42,434 -12.4% Export total *3 22,292 -51.3% First decrease in 6 months 163,011 +15.6%

< Production >

－ Domestic production: Production was suspended from April 9 through May 1 due to the spread of COVID-19.

－ Overseas production: Production was suspended from March 23 through May 8 due to the spread of COVID-19.

<Sales in Japan>

－ Sales in Japan decreased due to the spread of COVID-19.

<Exports from Japan>

－ Exports decreased due to the spread of COVID-19.

*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)

*2 Local line-off basis

*3 JAMA report basis

SOURCE: Subaru