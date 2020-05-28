Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for April 2020 (flash report)

< April 2020 >
|April 2020
|Jan-Apr 2020
|Units
|2020 vs 2019
|Units
|’20 vs ’19
|Domestic production *1
|14,912
|-72.5%
|First decrease in 6 months
|185,708
|+3.1%
|Overseas production *2
|0
|-100.0%
|2nd consecutive month of decrease
|99,739
|-26.8%
|Global production total
|14,912
|-83.4%
|2nd consecutive month of decrease
|285,447
|-9.8%
|Passenger vehicles
|3,587
|-56.0%
|3rd consecutive month of decrease
|34,579
|-11.9%
|Mini vehicles
|1,639
|-9.2%
|7th consecutive month of decrease
|7,855
|-14.6%
|Japan sales total
|5,226
|-47.5%
|3rd consecutive month of decrease
|42,434
|-12.4%
|Export total *3
|22,292
|-51.3%
|First decrease in 6 months
|163,011
|+15.6%
< Production >
－ Domestic production: Production was suspended from April 9 through May 1 due to the spread of COVID-19.
－ Overseas production: Production was suspended from March 23 through May 8 due to the spread of COVID-19.
<Sales in Japan>
－ Sales in Japan decreased due to the spread of COVID-19.
<Exports from Japan>
－ Exports decreased due to the spread of COVID-19.
*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
*2 Local line-off basis
*3 JAMA report basis
SOURCE: Subaru