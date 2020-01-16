Subaru chooses TomTom navigation for all-new US vehicles

TomTom is supplying Subaru’s all-new infotainment platform with TomTom Maps, as well as navigation software and a new navigation user interface, allowing drivers to plan their journeys with ease, and enjoy a comfortable and safer drive. DENSO, the leading supplier of advanced automotive technology, is the Tier 1 system provider.

Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive, comments: “We’re delighted that Subaru has chosen to continue working with TomTom, demonstrating our commitment to continuous innovation and uncompromising quality, and offering Subaru drivers a fantastic navigation experience.”

SOURCE: TomTom