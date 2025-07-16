Subaru announces pricing on 2026 Crosstrek including new 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid with next-generation powertrain

Subaru of America, Inc., today announced pricing on the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek, including the new Crosstrek Hybrid

Subaru of America, Inc., today announced pricing on the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek, including the new Crosstrek Hybrid. The third-generation Subaru Crosstrek returns with an available, all-new next-generation Subaru series-parallel hybrid system for enhanced range and capability, and more standard comfort and convenience items on the award-winning Crosstrek. All Crosstrek models are equipped with legendary Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, including the new Crosstrek Hybrid, which seamlessly integrates its all-new powertrain into the existing architecture with no loss in capability. A 2.5-liter Subaru Boxer® engine is standard on all Crosstrek models for 2026; and Crosstrek Limited, Crosstrek Limited Hybrid, and Wilderness trim levels now include standard heated steering wheels for added comfort. The 2026 Subaru Crosstrek and Crosstrek Hybrid arrive at retailers beginning this fall.

For 2026, the Subaru Crosstrek is available in Base, Premium, Sport, Sport Hybrid, Limited, Limited Hybrid, and Wilderness trim levels. New for 2026, the Subaru Crosstrek base trim level adds an uprated 2.5-liter Subaru Boxer® engine making 180 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque, which was previously standard on Premium, Sport, Limited, and Wilderness trim levels. The new 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is equipped with an Atkinson/Miller-cycle 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine paired to electric motors and a high-capacity lithium-ion battery making 194 horsepower combined. Crosstrek Limited, including Limited Hybrid, now includes DriverFocus® Distraction Mitigation System as standard equipment, which is new for 2026.

All trim levels of the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek are equipped with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, X-MODE® Dual Mode System with Hill Descent Control, and at least 8.7 inches of ground clearance. Standard on all trim levels is a Lineartronic® CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) with smooth and quiet performance.

Every 2026 Subaru Crosstrek is equipped with the award-winning EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology that includes a pre-collision braking system, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, and advanced adaptive cruise control with lane centering. Automatic emergency steering is included in models equipped with blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert. The safety feature works with EyeSight® and blind-spot detection to assist with steering control within the lane of travel, helping to avoid forward crashes at speeds slower than 50 mph.

Subaru Crosstrek

Starting at $26,995 MSRP, the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek includes a long list of impressive standard features, including EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology, steering responsive LED headlights, SI-DRIVE engine performance management, 17-inch alloy wheels in dark gray finish, dual-zone automatic climate control, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System with individual tire display and automatic individual wheel ID registration.

Dual 7.0-inch Subaru touchscreens for infotainment are standard in the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek. The top screen controls smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™, and Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; Rear Vision Camera; SiriusXM® with 360L and Travel Link, and HD Radio®. The bottom touchscreen offers controls for climate and vehicle settings.

Additional features included in the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek include power windows with auto up/down for the front windows, Auto Stop-Start, power door locks and side mirrors, tilt and telescoping steering column, keyless entry, security system with engine immobilizer, USB-A input/charging and 3.5mm auxiliary input in the front center console, 60/40-split folding rear seat, carpeted floor mats, crossbar mounting points, and Welcome Lighting. Rear seat side airbags, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, and Auto Vehicle Shut Down, which turns off the vehicle if not driven after 30 minutes, are newly standard on Crosstrek.

Subaru Crosstrek Premium

Building on features found on Crosstrek, the 2026 Crosstrek Premium adds more convenience features for $27,995 MSRP to start. It adds 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with dark gray machine finish, a Subaru 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system with six speakers, SiriusXM® with 360L (4-month free trial included), wireless Apple CarPlay® and wireless Android Auto™ compatibility. Other features include USB-A and USB-C input/charging ports in the front center console, USB-A and USB-C charging ports in the rear center console, raised ladder-type roof rails, and LED fog lights.

An option package with blind-spot detection with rear-cross traffic alert, all-weather package (heated front seats, windshield wiper de-icer, and heated exterior mirrors), automatic emergency steering, 10-way power driver’s seat with 2-way lumbar support, and power moonroof is available for $2,245 MSRP.

Subaru Crosstrek Sport

The 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Sport blends unique exterior and interior styling elements with the capability found across the model lineup for a starting price of $30,625 MSRP. Building on the Premium trim level, the Crosstrek Sport adds yellow accents on the front, side, and rear panels; larger 18-inch alloy wheels in dark gray finish; sport cloth upholstery with yellow contrast stitching; leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift lever handle; simulated carbon fiber interior trim accents; and yellow metallic finish trim rings on the tachometer and speedometer.

Added convenience items include a standard wireless phone charger in the center console, all-weather package, and upgraded headlights with LED front signals.

Subaru Crosstrek Limited

Newly added comfort and convenience items to the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Limited enhance the SUV’s value for $32,995 MSRP. A heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel is added for this year, emergency lane keep assist, and DriverFocus® Distraction Mitigation System, which helps drivers stay alert to the road ahead. The Crosstrek Limited builds on features from the Sport trim level with added blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert, automatic emergency steering, reverse automatic braking, and a 10-way power adjustable driver’s seat with 2-way lumbar support.

Inside, the Crosstrek Limited adds black or gray perforated leather-appointed seats with contrast orange stitching, shift lever cover, center console storage lid, door armrests, and instrument panel. Chrome interior door handles and chrome-trimmed power window switches add more refined touches to Crosstrek Limited. Outside, the Crosstrek Limited includes 18-inch dark gray alloy wheels with machine finish and exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals.

Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness

With adventure on the horizon, the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness adds uprated capability and unique style with more convenience features for $33,795 MSRP. The Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness combines a 180-hp 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine, Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, and standard X-MODE® with 9.3 inches of ground clearance, revised gearing, exclusive body cladding, and increased towing capacity to 3,500 pounds (vs. 1,500 pounds on non-Wilderness trim levels).

Inside, the Crosstrek Wilderness includes durable, versatile, and water-resistant Subaru StarTex® upholstery with the Wilderness logo embossed on the front headrests. Copper-colored contrast stitching complements the interior, and anodized copper-finish accents on the shifter, gauge meter rings and newly standard heated leather-wrapped steering wheel set the adventure-ready model apart. Outside, the Crosstrek Wilderness adds unique styling with exclusive front and rear bumpers, a bold hexagonal front grille, larger wheel arch cladding, enhanced underbody protection, unique hex-design LED fog lights and an anti-glare hood decal in matte-black finish.

The Wilderness rides on taller front and rear suspension components to accommodate chunky standard Yokohama GEOLANDAR® all-terrain tires wrapping 17-inch alloy wheels in matte-black finish.

An available option package for Wilderness includes a power moonroof, 10-way power driver’s seat with 2-way lumbar support, and Harman Kardon® 10-speaker system with 432-watt equivalent amplifier for $2,270 MSRP.

Subaru Crosstrek Sport Hybrid

New for 2026, the Subaru Crosstrek Sport Hybrid adds a fuel-efficient, next-generation Subaru hybrid powertrain, standard 12.3-inch full digital display cluster, 11.6-inch Subaru Multimedia Plus System with Navigation, and other comfort items for $33,995 MSRP.

Building on features found in the gas-only Subaru Crosstrek Sport, the Crosstrek Sport Hybrid adds standard blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert, automatic emergency steering, and emergency lane keep assist. The Crosstrek Sport Hybrid also adds a 10-way power driver’s seat with 2-way lumbar support, power moonroof, and hybrid-exclusive 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with dark gray finish.

Subaru Crosstrek Limited Hybrid

The new 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Limited Hybrid combines the impressive features found in the Crosstrek Limited with the all-new next-generation Subaru series-parallel hybrid powertrain for longer range and comfort. In addition to the Atkinson/Miller 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine, electric motors, and high-capacity lithium-ion battery, the Crosstrek Limited includes an 11.6-inch Subaru Multimedia Plus System with Navigation and 12.3-inch full digital instrument cluster for $34,995 MSRP.

The Crosstrek Limited Hybrid builds from the gas-only Crosstrek Limited with exclusive 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with dark gray machine finish, gray StarTex® interior upholstery with orange stitching, and Harman Kardon® 10-speaker system with 432-watt equivalent amplifier.

An options package for Crosstrek Limited Hybrid adds a power moonroof and surround view monitor for $1,600 MSRP.

Sane Dune Pearl and Citron Yellow Pearl are available exclusively on Crosstrek Hybrid trim levels and cost $395 MSRP. Premium Alpine Green is available across the 2026 Crosstrek range for $395 MSRP.

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid models are assembled in Gunma, Japan, while the rest of the Crosstrek lineup is assembled at Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., in Lafayette, Indiana.

SOURCE: Subaru