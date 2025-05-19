Subaru announces executive leadership team appointments

Yoichi Hori appointed as chairman and chief executive officer

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today announced two recent appointments to its executive leadership team – Yoichi Hori as chairman and chief executive officer (CEO), and Brian Moscatelli as vice president of field and distributor operations within the sales department. As part of the automaker’s strategic organizational and management changes, previous chairman and CEO Tadashi “Tady” Yoshida was promoted to senior managing executive officer with Subaru Corporation (SBR) of Japan and will maintain strong ties with the American market, leading the newly established Global Sales and Marketing Strategy Office.

As chairman and CEO, Hori will oversee all business operations in the United States. He was most recently the general manager of the CTO Strategy Office for SBR, focused on future electrification strategy. Since starting his career with the company in 1996, Hori has held numerous roles in the U.S. and Japan, including roles in product planning and corporate planning.

Moscatelli will lead the automaker’s national field operations, training, added security, certified pre-owned, and fleet teams. He will take over for Aaron Wisel, who has been promoted to the newly created position of executive vice president and chief strategy officer with Subaru Canada (SCI). Since joining Subaru in 1999, Moscatelli has leveraged his extensive management experience across sales, marketing, retailer development, field operations, and zone director roles, serving in positions covering every region of the country.

Jeff Walters, President and COO, Subaru of America, Inc.: “We are fortunate to have such talented and experienced leaders within Subaru who devote themselves to growing the brand. As we continue to strategically navigate the path ahead, we are glad to put our trust in individuals like Hori-san and Brian who take our mission to be More Than a Car Company® to heart.”

Both Hori and Moscatelli officially started in their new roles on April 1, 2025.

SOURCE: Subaru