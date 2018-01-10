Stylish new family of Ford Tourneo people movers makes public debut at Brussels Motor Show

Ford’s renewed line-up of Tourneo people movers is making its first public appearance at the Brussels Motor Show, with two versatile and spacious new models offering enhanced style, sophisticated interior technologies and advanced powertrains to European customers.

The range-topping eight/nine-seat Tourneo Custom is distinguished by its bold new front-end design, and offers an all-new premium cabin interior that features unique-in-segment rear seating with six individual seats that can be arranged in conference format. The largest Tourneo people mover is available to order from Ford dealers now.

Offering five-seat and seven-seat versions, the Tourneo Connect introduces fuel-efficient new powertrains including the all-new 1.5-litre EcoBlue diesel engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission option, and Ford’s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost petrol engine featuring cylinder deactivation; manual vehicles feature six-speed transmissions as standard. The stylish new front-end appearance is complemented by upgraded interior trim materials.

“Our fresh new range of Tourneo vehicles shows that versatile people movers can be dynamic and stylish,” said Hans Schep, general manager, CV and Tourneo family, Ford of Europe. “With superior space, flexibility and technologies like SYNC 3 connectivity, the three Tourneos help our customers get the most from their busy and active lifestyles.”

Further details and media resources for the new line-up of Ford Tourneo people movers are available at:

Tourneo Custom http://tourneocustom.fordpresskits.com/

Tourneo Connect http://tourneoconnect.fordmedia.eu/

