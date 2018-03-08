Stylish classics: Super spacious Opel Sports Tourers

The Easter holiday is around the corner – time to pack up the car with the family, the dog, sports equipment, lots of luggage and head to the mountains or the shore. A road trip that calls for travel companions with plenty of space and comfort – and Opel’s top estates are the classic first choice. With practical equipment options, an extra-roomy luggage compartment and state-of-the-art infotainment, the Astra Sports Tourer andInsignia Sports Tourer are as ideal for holiday travel as for everyday work duty. Both XL models have much to offer, such as safe and practical extras as well as accessories that make long journeys even more relaxing. The ultra-modern assistance systems on board include innovative glare-free IntelliLux LED® matrix light and Forward Collision Alert with Automatic Emergency Braking. The Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible IntelliLink infotainment system with navigation keeps Opel estate drivers superbly connected and on the right route to their destination. Along the way, the athletic, sharp design of the Astra and Insignia Sports Tourer is sure to turn heads. Last but not least, the Opel all-rounder in the compact segment and the Opel flagship are extremely economical without compromising on driving fun.

Can carry a load: Up to 1,665 litres load volume

XL storage space and a flexible layout are among the stand-out features of both Opel estates. For example, the Astra Sports Tourer offers 40:20:40 foldable rear seats and up to 1,630 litres load volume – perfect conditions for long trips or everyday work. The Insignia Sports Tourer offers 35 litres more load capacity. With maximum load volume of 1,665 litres, Opel’s flagship estate is ideal for travel with a lot of luggage. Opel also has the perfect solution for clean and easy hands-free boot access: the Opel estates’ optional sensor-controlled tailgate opens and closes with a simple foot movement under the rear bumper.

The FlexOrganizer® Pack with side rails, dividing nets and various fastening options is available as an option so that all items loaded in the rear can be secured safely and neatly. Clever accessories such as reversible boot mats and water-resistant cargo compartment trays are also on offer. Passengers can use cup holder inserts and stowage spaces in the centre console to keep the cabin tidy. Personal items and up to 1.5-litre bottles can be stowed in the front door pockets.

The base roof carrier standard in all versions further expands the Opel estates’ spectrum of use; the Astra Sports Tourer can take on up to 75 and the Insignia Sports Tourer even up to 100 kilograms additional roof load. Opel offers a large selection of flexible transport and carrier systems that create extra storage space. Even a surf board or kayak can be transported on the roof with the proper carrier system – which can be fastened to the estate’s base carrier quickly and easily. Easy-load and unload boxes in various sizes can also be comfortably mounted on the base roof carrier. Additional holiday luggage can thus be stored practically and safely without taking up space in the boot.

Those who want to transport even more can also equip both vehicles with a trailer – numerous assistance systems such as the Trailer Stability Program and Hill Start Assist provide a significant increase in safety when driving a car-trailer combination. The Insignia Sports Tourer can optionally be fitted with the highly advanced, innovative Twinster all-wheel drive with torque vectoring. With its individual wheel torque distribution, it ensures maximum cornering and directional stability on every surface.

Relaxing travel: Ergonomic seats and air conditioning increase comfort

Thanks to the generous proportions in the cabin, especially passengers in the second row benefit from ample head and shoulder room. The driver is surrounded by the instruments and centre console, as if sitting in a command centre with all important displays directly in view and the controls within easy reach. In addition to the touchscreen, the controls for the infotainment system, heating options and air conditioning as well as for driver assistance systems can be operated intuitively by three rows of buttons. The optional ergonomic seats certified by “Aktion Gesunder Rücken e. V.” (Campaign for Healthier Backs) experts with features such as adjustable side bolsters, massage, ventilation and memory function ensure an even more comfortable ride and help especially long-distance and frequent drivers stay relaxed.

On cold days or when driving at night the seat heating in the Astra Sports Tourer and Insignia Sports Tourer keeps driver and front passenger warm and cosy. Depending on personal preferences, the seat cushion and backrest can be heated in stages. Even the outer rear seat passengers benefit from the heating feature. The optional two-zone automatic climate control available for both estates ensures optimum cabin temperature. It allows the driver and front passenger to individually adjust the temperature as they wish. The optional, darkly tinted Solar Protect® heat-absorbing glazing in the rear provides protection against excessive amounts of ultraviolet rays on hot days.

Top assistance systems: For extra comfort and safety

Travel in the Insignia Sports Tourer and Astra Sports Tourer is more relaxing thanks to state-of-the-art technologies and driver assistance systems such as the award-winning adaptive IntelliLux LED® matrix light – a highlight in every sense of the word. The lighting functions precisely adapt to the prevailing traffic situation and the transitions between the multiple lighting patterns are fast and seamless. The Insignia also features an LED spotlight located within the low beam module that increases illumination distance up to 400 metres. This gives Opel drivers top visibility without dazzling cars ahead or oncoming traffic.

Features such as Lane Keep Assist with automated steering correction further increase safety and make driving more pleasant. Travel is even more relaxing with Adaptive Cruise Control with automatic emergency braking. It ensures the selected speed and pre-set distance to the car ahead is maintained and brakes or accelerates the Opel estate as necessary. Further useful assistants, for instance for the Opel Insignia Sports Tourer, include Forward Collision Alert with pedestrian detection and Autonomous Emergency Braking. The portfolio also offers further options such as Automatic Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and 360° camera which enables a birds-eye view and thus facilitates parking manoeuvres. Automatic Park Assist including Park Pilot front and rear as well as the Rear View Camera are also available for the Astra Sports Tourer.

Top entertainment: Fun ride thanks to IntelliLink infotainment

The modern Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible IntelliLink systems with an up to eight-inch colour touch screen and voice control for audio, telephone and navigation ensure excellent entertainment and top connectivity. During the ride, occupants can easily charge compatible smartphones wirelessly in the centre console.

An entertaining ride is also guaranteed in the second row: thanks to the optional FlexConnect adaptor, passengers can play cards on the folding table or watch movies comfortably on their tablets with the Opel FlexConnect holder. The optional personal connectivity and service assistant OnStar[1] brings even more connectivity on board.

[1] OnStar Services require activation and account with OnStar Europe Ltd. Wi-Fi Hotspot Services require account with nominated network operator. Charges apply after expiry of applicable trial periods. All services subject to mobile network coverage and availability. Check [LOCAL SITE] for service limitations and charges.

