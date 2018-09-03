Stylish and high-quality: R-Line exterior package now also available for the up!

The up! now offers a wide range of colours and options for personalisation.

With the new R-Line exterior package option, Volkswagen has added another first-class equipment choice to its range of products, including the following features:

– Sporty front bumper and chrome trim for fog lights

– Striking side sills in car colour

– Silver-coloured trim strip in radiator grille

– “R-Line” logos on side panels

– Black roof and black mirror caps

– Darkened rear side windows and rear window (65 percent light-absorbing)

– Fog lights (only for move up!, high up! series)

– Alloy wheels “Triangle”, black, glossy 16” (tyres 185/50 R 16)

The overall impression is also underlined by “Polygon” alloy wheels (195/40 R17) – optionally available in black or glossy black. The prices for the R-Line exterior package start at 795 euros.

