Study shows Audi unmatched for future viability

Kudos for the four rings: When it comes to viability for the future, the BrandTrust Resilience Index has ranked Audi in first place among automobile brands in Germany. The brand moved up a spot since the last survey in 2015 and took over the top ranking from Tesla.
The index covers the resilience and future viability of automobile brands in Germany. It is based on a representative study by the brand and management consulting firm BrandTrust. Ten “resiliency indicators” served as the assessment criteria. These include a brand’s ability to adapt, its social relevance, the ability to be a trend-setter, the quality of the brand experience, and the loyalty of its customers.
Compared to the study results two years ago, this time the survey respondents gave Audi higher scores in almost every category. The factors behind this success, according to the authors of the study, are outstanding products, clear brand positioning and impressive brand experiences.
Audi is continually working on the mobility of the future. The new Audi A8 is the world’s first production automobile developed for highly automated driving. And last week at the International Motor Show (IAA), the premium brand presented its idea for a fully autonomous car of tomorrow – in the form of the design vision Audi Aicon.
The Ingolstadt-based brand will usher in the age of purely electric cars next year with the Audi e-tron. Audi wants to offer more than 20 electric cars and plug-in hybrids in its product range by 2025, represented in all segments and concepts. The plan calls for a third of all Audi models delivered to be electrically powered by then.