Study by the Center of Automotive Management: Mercedes-Benz is the most innovative premium brand

According to a study by the Center of Automotive Management (CAM), Mercedes-Benz is the leading premium brand for innovations in the period from 2016 to 2019. CAM analysed the automotive innovations of 31 premium brands: Mercedes-Benz proved to be the most innovative, with around 180 new features in series production. These innovations included assistance systems such as the anti-theft warning system, the intuitive and intelligent multimedia system MBUX and ENERGIZING comfort control.

The “Anti-theft alarm system (ATA)” is available as optional equipment for many Mercedes-Benz model series. The latest generation of ATA in combination with the Mercedes me connect service Theft and parking damage notification is able to send an automatic message if the vehicle suffers a parking impact caused by a third party, or is towed away. The ATA sensors are able to detect such situations, and report them to the vehicle. The vehicle then sends a push notification to the Mercedes me App.

Mercedes-Benz first presented the multimedia system MBUX at the 2018 CES show. The name of this infotainment system signals that the user experience (UX) has first priority. A unique feature of this system is its ability to learn thanks to artificial intelligence. MBUX is customisable and adapts to the user. It thus creates an emotional link between vehicle, driver and passengers. Updates “over the air” are also possible. Its further strengths include the high-resolution Widescreen Cockpit with touchscreen operation, navigation display with augmented reality technology plus intelligent voice control with natural speech recognition, which is activated with the code word “Hey Mercedes”.

ENERGIZING comfort control networks various comfort systems in the vehicle, and uses musical and lighting moods plus a number of massage modes for a wide range of feel-good programmes. The ENERGIZING COACH is part of the comfort control system. This function based on an intelligent algorithm recommends one of the programmes depending on the situation and the individual concerned.If a Garmin® wearable is worn, personal details such as stress level or quality of sleep optimise the accuracy of the recommendation. The aim is for passengers to feel well and relaxed even during demanding or monotonous journeys. In addition, the pulse rate supplied by the integrated Garmin wearable is shown on the media display.

SOURCE: Daimler