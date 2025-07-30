Stryten Energy to provide premium battery and charger solutions to KION’s North America dealer network

Stryten Energy LLC, a leading U.S.-based energy storage solutions provider, is pleased to announce a new program in collaboration with KION North America, a leading provider of forklift trucks and warehouse equipment

Through this relationship, Stryten Energy will provide its full line of advanced lead material handling batteries and charger solutions to KION North America’s dealer network. The program leverages the strengths of Stryten’s premium battery offerings and KION’s top-of-the-line industrial trucks, delivering efficiency and reliability to the end user.

This initiative advances Stryten Energy’s commitment to delivering innovative material handling battery solutions that enhance performance and productivity.

“We are pleased to collaborate with KION North America in providing our comprehensive range of material handling power solutions and chargers to their dealer network,” said Matt Gould, Vice President of Industrial Sales and Service, Stryten Energy. “This relationship brings together Stryten Energy’s robust offering of batteries and KION’s offering of electric forklift and warehouse trucks, a great combination to keep operations moving.”

Stryten Energy offers a comprehensive portfolio of motive power solutions, including tubular and flat plate lead batteries, application management and advanced chargers to meet our customers’ evolving needs.

SOURCE: Stryten Energy