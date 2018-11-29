Structural hybrid solution for EV battery protection to be presented at BEVA Europe 2018

At the upcoming Battery Electric Vehicle Architectures Congress Europe 2018 (BEVA Europe) in London on December 5 and 6, Henkel and RLE International will present a fresh new approach to the protection of battery units in next-generation electrical vehicles.

Facing the challenges of battery protection in electric vehicles (EV), Henkel and RLE International have investigated and validated the use of hybrid structural solutions vs. conventional designs for effective EV battery protection. The study comprises full simulation of optimized rocker panel and other parts in standard automotive side (pole), front and rear crash scenarios. At the same time, it reveals a significant lightweighting potential to compensate the added weight of EV batteries.

As Headline Sponsor of the BEVA venue, Henkel will introduce the concept in a presentation entitled “Lightweight Architecture Concepts for Battery Protection” and given by Henkel’s Head of Global Automotive Engineering, David Caro, together with David Irving, Head of Engineering at RLE International UK, on Day One of the congress at 12:15 hours.

The presentation explains the incorporation of hybrid structural inserts and the use of adhesives for achieving significant weight reduction by substrate change to light metals, material down gauging and topology optimization. The project also emphasizes the synergy between materials science and engineering expertise to drive competitive advantages with the design of lightweight structures and cutting-edge mobility concepts. The concept of hybrid designs using high-performance structural foam that has been developed and optimized under The Mobility Alliance of Henkel and RLE.

SOURCE: Henkel