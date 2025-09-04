Strong portfolio, new clarity: Audi at IAA Mobility

Audi Concept C embodies the clarity of a new design philosophy

The spirit of a new beginning defines Audi’s presence at IAA Mobility. Following a period of rapid model launches during the last 18 months, the brand is set to make a bold statement at one of the world’s most important automotive trade shows. Alongside the public debut of the new Audi Q3 Sportback e-hybrid 200 kW1, the premium brand will display the Audi Concept C – a concept car that exemplifies a new design philosophy and thus the future direction of Audi.

In a world growing evermore complex, Audi is relentlessly committed to clarity. This vision comes to life at IAA Mobility 2025 through the immersive installation “Feel Audi,” which reflects the brand’s new design ethos. More than just a new visual aesthetic for upcoming models, this philosophy represents the next milestone in Audi’s transformation.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner says: “Our new portfolio and design language mark the next steps in the company’s continuing evolution. By focusing on what truly matters – across products, processes, and structures – we’re creating space for innovation.”

Audi Concept C

The Audi Concept C is a manifestation of a new clarity. At IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, Germany, visitors will experience it firsthand.

Coming just days after the concept car’s world premiere in Milan, Italy, this is the first time it is showcased to the broader public. Taking the shape of an all-electric sports car, the design study offers a glimpse into the future of the Audi design language and interior experience. It embodies the brand’s four new design principles: clear, technical, intelligent, and emotional.

Product initiative continues at and beyond IAA

Guided by a clear product and technology roadmap, Audi has consistently rejuvenated its portfolio in recent years. Since 2024, the brand has been executing the most comprehensive model initiative in its history. By the end of 2025, the brand with the four rings will have launched more than 20 new models, giving it the youngest portfolio in the premium segment. In 2026, efficient electric vehicles and powerful SUVs will expand the lineup even further.

Audi Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Marco Schubert: “We are positioning ourselves robustly and flexibly in a competitive environment with a diversified model range of electric, hybrid, and combustion-engine vehicles. With this broad product portfolio, we can meet the individual needs of our customers across all regions in the best possible way.”

The Audi Q3: the newest addition to the range

The latest addition to Audi’s portfolio is the Q3 Sportback, shown as a plug-in hybrid at the IAA Mobility 2025 Summit at the Volkswagen Group stand in Hall B1. As one of the brand’s top-selling models, it holds a prominent place in the lineup. Now in its third generation, the bestseller sets new standards in the compact class by combining efficiency, driving dynamics, and comfort, while bringing advanced driver assistance systems and lighting technology from the luxury segment to its category.

Where can visitors experience Audi at IAA Mobility?

The Audi Q3 Sportback e-hybrid 200 kW 1 is on display at the Volkswagen Group stand, Summit, Hall B1

is on display at the Volkswagen Group stand, Summit, Hall B1 The Audi Concept C makes its trade show debut at the Open Space on Wittelsbacherplatz

The new product portfolio can be experienced with up to 1,400 test-drives with 20 vehicles including the Audi S6 Avant e-tron 2 , Q6 Sportback e-tron , RS e-tron GT performance 3 , Q3 SUV TFSI, A5 Avant e-hybrid, Q5 Sportback e-hybrid, and A6 Avant e-hybrid

, Q6 Sportback , RS performance , Q3 SUV TFSI, A5 Avant e-hybrid, Q5 Sportback e-hybrid, and A6 Avant e-hybrid Audi Nights: exclusive events for invited guests at Wittelsbacherplatz

A celebration of 30 years of Audi exclusive with a special showcase at the restaurant “Aimy” in the Arco-Palais near Wittelsbacherplatz during IAA week

SOURCE: Audi