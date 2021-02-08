Strong customer satisfaction scores for Suzuki

Suzuki GB PLC has once again ranked high in the latest Institute of Customer Service’s UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) published recently. The index is a barometer of customer satisfaction measuring sentiment across the country and asks over 10,000 consumers to rate their experiences of dealing with over 250 different companies across 13 sectors, including those in the motor industry. 45,000 responses were received in the latest UKCSI across all industries with 6,000 of those in the Transport sector.

The Automotive industry sector average UKCSI score was 78.4 points measured across 26 brands and with a score of 81.6, Suzuki was way ahead of the industry average and just 0.9 points behind the overall winner.

As part of the survey, customers were asked questions relating to various aspects of the way they were treated when dealing with brands including Trust, Experience, Customer Ethos, Emotional Connection and Ethics with Suzuki scoring well across these dimensions, and for Ethics in particular.

Also worthy of note is the Net Promoter Score (NPS) which ranks Suzuki in first position with a score of 48.3 against an Automotive sector average of 27.8. NPS is, in a nutshell, a calculation of the ratio of respondents that would likely recommend a brand to others.

Jo Causon, CEO of The Institute of Customer Service comments:

“In this challenging period for the automotive industry is it clear that some businesses have managed to maintain services and respond to changes in their customers’ circumstances and needs well. Suzuki’s continued strong showing in the UKCSI is encouraging and the organisations that best support their customers through these times – by reassuring, engaging and providing appropriate advice – will be best placed to thrive as we come out of this crisis.”

Commenting on the results, Nobuo Suyama, Managing Director of Suzuki GB PLC, said: “We are very proud of our achievement to have again been recognised as a highly ranked car brand in the Index particularly with 2020 having been such a challenging year. Continuing to evolve the Suzuki customer experience remains a core focus for us and the ongoing efforts of our staff and dealers has clearly paid off.”

He added: “Without the support of our nationwide dealer network, and the hundreds of people that work tirelessly for the brand to deliver exceptional standards for our customers we could not have delivered such a fantastic result. I would like to congratulate everyone who has played a part to achieve yet another strong score”.

SOURCE: Suzuki