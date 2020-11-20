Strong and innovative technology partners for the new BMW M4 GT3

The development of the new BMW M4 GT3 is in full swing – and BMW M Motorsport can count on the support of a number of proven, strong technology partners. They are contributing components for various areas of the new GT3 flagship. The collaboration with these technology partners is set to run for several years.

“We can all hardly wait to see our teams in action with the BMW M4 GT3 at racetracks around the world from 2022,” said Markus Flasch, CEO of BMW M GmbH. “We want to provide our racing customers with a car with which they can seamlessly follow on from the success they have enjoyed with the BMW M6 GT3. We also want to impress more customers with the BMW M4 GT3 and win them as teams. The new car offers state-of-the-art technology, thanks in no small part to our technology partners. They are among the best in their respective fields, and we are delighted that they are supporting us in the development of the BMW M4 GT3 with their specific expertise and components. This is the perfect basis for a successful new race car.”

Shell and Akrapovič are among the long-term technology partners of BMW M Motorsport, and are also involved in the BMW M4 GT3. As ‘Premium Technology Partner’ of BMW M Motorsport, Shell Lubricants contributes state-of-the-art lubricants and transmission oils, and also provides the fuel for tests. Slovenian company Akrapovič is the leading manufacturer of premium exhaust systems and has its roots in motor racing. Akrapovič has been an established name in international motorsport for almost three decades and, with its innovative exhaust systems, has been instrumental in countless titles and race wins for its motorsport partners.

Endless Advance Co. Ltd. is ‘Official Partner’ in the field of brake technology. The Japanese company, its European subsidiary Endless Brake Technology Europe AB, and BMW Motorsport have already worked together for several years. Endless plays its part in the BMW M4 GT3 project with the development of sophisticated racing brakes and also provides technical support.

Another innovation in the BMW M4 GT3 is the new hydrostatic modular clutch actuator from Schaeffler. This technology, which heralds the next generation of clutch automation, has recently been introduced in production vehicles and has impressed from the word go. The Schaeffler clutch actuator is now finding its way to the racetrack in the BMW M4 GT3 and, with its innovative technology, will allow far more dynamic starts.

When it comes to the chassis, BMW M Motorsport is also extending its collaboration with two proven technology partners to include the BMW M4 GT3. Special springs from H&R and racing dampers from chassis manufacturer KW automotive will ensure that the new race car holds the road perfectly in any conditions.

SOURCE: BMW Group