Strictly limited: The Mercedes-Benz Arocs Extent

With the Mercedes-Benz Arocs Extent, Mercedes-Benz Trucks is enhancing its construction-focused model series even further. This special edition, strictly limited to just 100 units, stands out with its exclusive design. The front-end flap of the model, set to go into production in July 2025, features a refined Arocs lettering in dark chrome. A special plaque on the exterior further distinguishes this limited-edition model. For a high level of recognition, the truck features custom decals on the sun visor and front-end flap, along with a decorative grille in a specially developed matte Weather Gray finish.

Additional standout features of the Arocs Extent include a black panel behind the Mercedes-Benz star in dark chrome, LED headlights, additional LED headlights integrated into the sun visor, carbon-look trim elements, premium stainless steel axle caps and wheel nut covers, a leather steering wheel, and the Extra Line package. The truck is powered either by the third-generation Euro VI diesel engine OM 470, OM 471 or the OM 473, the largest Euro VI diesel engine from Mercedes-Benz Trucks. Another highlight of the Mercedes-Benz Arocs Extent is the Multimedia Cockpit Interactive 2, which has been installed as either a standard or special equipment in all Arocs and Actros models since this spring, depending on the driver’s cab configuration.

With the new Multimedia Cockpit Interactive 2, the Arocs is more connected and optimized than ever for daily construction site operation. The 12-inch instrument display and improved touchscreen ensure intuitive operation – even on rough terrain. Many functions can now be activated safely and quickly via voice control. The new Favorites menu also allows direct access to construction-specific functions such as power take-offs. Another new feature is the integration of the latest truck navigation system and its route data with the Predictive Powertrain Control (PPC) system, further optimizing precise, anticipatory driving.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck