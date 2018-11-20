Stress, fun and Superman – the complex emotions of German drivers

If you were to sum up the emotions of German drivers, it would be that they are stressed out by traffic jams yet still enjoy driving and see themselves as Superman at the wheel. According to the 2018 Continental Mobility Study, two thirds of motorists – especially those living close to large cities – find congested roads and traffic jams stressful. However, just as many respondents still enjoy driving and consider themselves good or very good drivers.

While the number of stressed drivers in Germany has remained at a high level over the last five years, the figure in Japan has increased from 50 to 64 percent. In addition, more than half of drivers in the U.S.A. (53 percent) find driving stressful, around the same number as five years ago (49 percent). By their own account, the Chinese are more relaxed, with the proportion of motorists complaining about traffic jams remaining unchanged at 40 percent. It is striking that in all four countries, the stress factor among passengers is almost as high as it is among the drivers themselves – even higher in China, where the figure for passengers is 47 percent compared with 40 percent for drivers.

“Intelligent mobility solutions and automated driving features are an effective way of reducing the stress factor. Thanks to total connectivity, drivers are more relaxed, which ultimately puts the fun back into driving. The driver retains control over whether to drive themselves or be driven,” said Helmut Matschi, the member of the Continental Executive Board responsible for the Interior division.

SOURCE: Continental