Strengthening Green Manufacturing: Maruti Suzuki commissions 5 MW carport style photovoltaic solar power plant in Gurugram

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, a responsible corporate, has strengthened its commitment towards a greener future by advancing its efforts in creating a sustainable manufacturing with the commissioning of a 5 MW carport style photovoltaic solar power plant in Gurugram. With an investment of more than Rs 200 million, solar power project will offset 5,390 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, for the next 25 years. Additionally, it will give an output of 7,010 MWH of power annually.

Harnessing solar power has been a constant endeavour for Maruti Suzuki. The Company had set up its first solar power plant of 1 MW at the Manesar facility in 2014, which was further upgraded to 1.3 MW in 2018. With the latest project, Maruti Suzuki’s total solar power capacity has increased to 6.3 MW.

Talking about Company’s green initiatives, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are committed for enhancing sustainable manufacturing and to achieve self-sufficiency in many of our functions. The new solar power plant will complement our efforts to adopt environment-friendly technologies and lower the carbon footprint. We are consistently exploring new ways to harness the abundantly available clean resources and implement them in our business operations.”

The 5 MW solar power plant will cater to the internal energy requirements of the Gurugram facility by synchronizing with the captive power plant. As a unique feature of this state-of-the-art plant, photovoltaic solar panels of the power plant will also work as a roof for the newly constructed car parking area. So while generating clean energy, it will also enhance the safety of the new cars parked underneath, from harsh climatic conditions.

Leading Clean Mobility with BS6 vehicles

To fulfill the commitment to bring environment friendly mobility solutions and technologies, the company introduced its first BS6 compliant petrol car in April 2019, a full year in-advance from the mandatory timeline. Today, Maruti Suzuki’s entire portfolio is BS6 compliant. Cumulatively, the Company has sold nearly 7.90 lakh BS6 vehicles. The BS6 compliant petrol vehicles will lead to a substantial reduction of nearly 25% in Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions.

