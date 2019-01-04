StreetSmart Door concept unveiled in Panasonic booth at Consumer Electronics Show 2019

The StreetSmart Door, a collaborative effort between International Automotive Components Group (IAC) and AGC Automotive Europe, combines innovative technologies and advanced materials to increase occupant safety and driver awareness.

The StreetSmart Door, in cooperation with FICOSA, a Panasonic subsidiary, is being introduced in the Panasonic booth at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas (8-11 January). The concept features seamlessly integrated, shaped, glass surfaces in the door panel, a display for a digital side camera monitoring system (CMS) and comfort and lighting controls. The system can support the full range of driving modes from personal to autonomous to ride-sharing, both for current and future multimedia applications. The crafted design includes an industry-first glass speaker, premium materials and dynamic ambient lighting for personalizing the cockpit environment.

AGC’s ultra-thin (0.5 mm) and highly shock-resistant glass features a coating that enhances both the cleanability and tactile feel of the touch screen. The elegantly curved lines and back-painted glass give it a unique and customizable finish. The industry-first, transparent audio glass speaker contributes not only a stunning design feature but also achieves reduced production complexity and a weight savings of about 50% compared with a conventional automotive speaker system. Additionally, the audio glass speaker treats passengers to a unique acoustic experience, diffusing the sound for an immersive surround-sound experience throughout the cockpit.

The camera monitoring system features aerodynamic folding wings with high-dynamic range cameras, that replace the traditional external side mirrors and a tactile, optimally positioned 7-inch OLED displays inside the vehicle. The digital rear-view mirror offers users multiple safety advantages such as a broader field of vision, elimination of blind spots, anti-glare screens and night-time vision, among others.

The multi-level, reconfigurable armrest display features tactile surfaces and haptic feedback for an intuitive, eyes-on-the-road user interface.

“Integrating multiple innovations into production-ready interiors is IAC’s strength. By leveraging our world-class research and development as well as our production network, we ensure that the craftsmanship and usability of the StreetSmart Door is easily adapted to different users’ needs while still being able to efficiently and reliably supply to our OEM customers around the world,” said Dave Pascoe, chief technical officer for IAC.

“Glass covered interfaces are being extended from smart devices to vehicle interiors. Tailored applications of interior glazing have the potential to optimize designs” said Jean-Marc Meunier, Regional President for Europe, Automotive Company, AGC. AGC is a leading expert in shaping and processing thin glass that is multifunctional. This translates to a reduction in weight and packaging space, and the ability to simplify modular assemblies and provide a familiar user interface and experience.

For more information: www.streetsmartdoor.com

SOURCE: AGC Glass Europe