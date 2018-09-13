Strategy update: Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance (2018 edition) – a new Automotive World report

Download (Strategy update: Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance – 2018 edition) to read about the model strategy and production plans of the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance over the next five years

The Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance (RNMA) is comprised of ten brands, which, ranked in order of sales, are Nissan, Renault, Mitsubishi, Dacia, Lada, Infiniti, Venucia, Datsun, RSM and Alpine. In 2017, RNMA sold a record 10.61 million cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs). This was the Alliance’s eighth successive year of rising sales, aided by the recent consolidation of AvtoVAZ, and Nissan’s acquisition of a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors (MMC).

The report’s author, Jonathan Storey, commented: “Renault and the Alliance don’t get the strategy right every time. Take for example the huge investment in BEVs, which has yet to yield commensurate dividends, and Nissan’s failure to achieve significant three-year objectives in recent years. But the Alliance is adept at spotting a bargain, and Renault’s 1999 investment in Nissan has been repaid many times over, as has its acquisition of Dacia. The recent acquisition of AvtoVAZ and the stake in Mitsubishi Motors will be similarly successful, with output by both companies expected to grow by over 25% between 2017 and 2022.”

This exclusive Automotive World report provides an update on RNMA’s strategy and outlines how plans for growth will see the Alliance exceed 12 million units by the end of the forecast period.

